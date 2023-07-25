Opinion

Football shirt numbers – Mag Bingo

The significance of football shirt numbers for positional purposes has diminished over the years.

In domestic football this has coincided with the inception of the EPL in 1992..

The only previous occasions when squad numbers were used extensively was in tournament football in the 1970s and 1980s, and primarily in the World Cup Finals.

Johan Cruyff famously wore the Number 14 for the breathtaking Netherlands side that stormed to the 1974 World Cup Final in Germany.

They were outdone in the final by arguably the greatest goalscorer the World has ever seen, Gerd Muller, who wore the number 13 shirt for West Germany in the 1970 and 74 World Cups.

Paolo Rossi was Italy’s talisman and top scorer in 1982 when the Azzurri won the World Cup in Spain. Rossi’s shirt number was 20 and the scorer of Italy’s famous killer second goal in the final against West Germany, was Marco Tardelli wearing Number 14.

In the modern game the phrases “he’s a Number 6” or “a Number 8” have become quite common once again amongst some pundits and fans.

The thing is, a ‘Number 6’ used to be a left-half in the old fashioned line-ups, whilst a ‘Number 8’ was classed as an inside-right.

The ‘Number 10’ has become iconic over the years since the days of Pele.

Although Pele was a forward the shirt has now become synonomous with teams’ play-makers.

That is because magnificent footballers the likes of Maradona and Messi have literally carried their respective teams to World Cup glory wearing the Number 10.

As you have probably guessed, I’m not particularly fussed on categorising the style in which a player should ply his trade by football shirt numbers.

If the number 5 and the number 8 shirts were good enough for World Cup winning midfield stars and lynch-pins Zinedine Zidane and Bobby Charlton (used to wear number 9 for Man Utd), well that’s good enough for me.

In the latest Newcastle United friendly against Aston Villa in the States, I noticed that Sandro Tonali was wearing his favourite Number 8 jersey.

The Number 8 had been worn in the second half of last season by Anthony Gordon, but ‘Flash’ was wearing the Number 10 shirt against Villa, previously worn by Allan Saint-Maximin.

I know that Eddie Howe and his staff have great faith in Anthony Gordon’s ability and It got me wondering about how significant Gordon’s role in the side is going to be next season.

It also got me thinking as to why we haven’t pursued a Maddison-esque attacking midfielder, as so many on here had predicted.

Could it be that Eddie Howe has seen Anthony Gordon as his ‘Number 10’ from the very day that he forked out £40m to Everton for the lad?

Gordon was tremendous in the recent victorious England under-21 Euros tournament playing in a free-running forward role. He was also awarded the competition’s best player.

He looks so much fitter and stronger than he did when he arrived and is now tracking back and making himself available as soon as the ball is retrieved.

His vision is good and he can turn defenders right or left side, take the ball in his stride with either foot.

With the acquisition of the excellent Harvey Barnes, our forward and midfield departments are now adequately manned to go into the new season.

If Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth can get the Tino Livermento deal over the line, then bring in a top class right-sided central defender (I would love Monaco’s Axel Disasi), I will be over the moon with this summer’s transfer window.

And with all the fancy football shirt numbers in the Newcastle United squad now, it will once again be time for Mag Bingo as ‘Wor Lass 2’ (In The Mag comments section) would probably say.

