News

Fifth Newcastle United friendly to be broadcast live for those at home – Gateshead v Newcastle

21 seconds ago
It is Gateshead v Newcastle on Saturday (15 July), the match having quickly sold out.

Now it has been announced that it can be watched from home, via a live broadcast, at a price (see below).

That makes it all five pre-season away friendlies are set to be available to watch for fans who don’t have tickets (also see below).

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 July 2023:

‘The Magpies’ sold-out pre-season friendly at Gateshead this weekend will be shown live on National League TV.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies kick off their pre-season campaign at the Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 12:30pm BST) and tickets sold out within hours of going on sale in June.

But the fixture against Mike Williamson’s side will be streamed live for £9.99, and passes can be purchased here.

The Magpies then travel to Rangers on Tuesday, 18th July to take part in a testimonial match in honour of former Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

That game – including United’s allocation of 8,000 tickets – is also sold out, but both NUFC TV and RangersTV will be broadcasting the game, with more details to follow shortly.’

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out – It is to be streamed live on National League TV to those watching from home, for £9.99, and passes can be purchased here.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed kive by NUFC TV.

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

