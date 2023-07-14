News

FIFA compensation to Newcastle United for release of players – Amount made public for Qatar World Cup

FIFA have now made public the details of what clubs have received in compensation, in exchange for the release of players for the Qatar World Cup.

A total of $209m (approx £159m) was paid out to clubs around the globe.

When it comes to breaking that down, $37,713,297 (approx £28.8m) was shared by 46 clubs in England (clubs in Wales noted separately).

The biggest earner of the 46 was Manchester City who have received $4,596,445 (approx £3.5m).

The lowest earner of the 46 English clubs was Wigan, who banked $19,163 (approx £14,500).

These were the highest earning 17 English clubs in terms of compensation for the release of players for the 2020 Qatar Word Cup:

$4,596,445 Man City

$3,255,016 Chelsea

$3,326,194 Man Utd

$2,831,599 Tottenham

$2,413,658 Liverpool

$2,070,544 Arsenal

$1,753,894 Brighton

$1,632,527 Wolves

$1,570,474 Leicester

$1,328,652 Fulham

$1,145,232 Brentford

$985,539 Newcastle United

$960,900 West Ham

$834,058 Aston Villa

$755,580 Everton

$727,291 Crystal Palace

$642,645 Leeds

So Newcastle United received $985,539 (approx £751,000) as their share of the FIFA Qatar World Cup compensation.

As for our friends down the road, Sunderland have banked $299,311 (approx £228,000).

