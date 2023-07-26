Opinion

Felt a bit ill when I saw this on official Newcastle United website – Needs removing ASAP

I was having a look around the Newcastle United website today.

Reading stuff about the pre-season tour of America and the three games against Premier League opposition.

Some nice photo galleries showing the Newcastle United squad training and interacting with the fans.

All good stuff.

The NUFC TV part also worth a look, interviews with Eddie Howe and various Newcastle United players.

Anyway, when I strayed further inside the Newcastle United website, things took a turn most definitely for the worst.

I was looking for information about the NUFC family enclosure and went onto this page below.

I have to say, I felt a little bit ill when I saw this on the official Newcastle United website, it needs removing ASAP!

Amazing how quickly we have become used to having Mike Ashley and his tat empire adverts removed from St James’ Park.

Almost a decade and a half that they blighted our famous stadium and it is less than two years since the new owners made them history.

Anyway, maybe there was always going to be the odd thing that was missed but hopefully somebody at the club will get onto this one above and remove the SD image, replace with another cleaner up to date one.

