News

Fabian Schar scan on injury after USA tour action cut short – Results now made public

Fabian Schar started against Aston Villa in the first of Newcastle’s trio of matches in America, the defender playing the full first half and then along with eight others, was subbed at half-time as Eddie Howe gave as many of his players time on the pitch.

With less than 48 hours between the second and third matches on the East Coast of the USA, the NUFC Head Coach having little option but to play a completely different starting eleven against Chelsea and Brighton.

Eddie Howe electing to go with last season’s first choice defence against Chelsea, Trippier and Burn at full-back, Fabian Schar alongside Botman in the middle.

Only 34 minutes in and easily the worst moment of this USA trip for Newcastle fans, as Fabian Schar limped from the pitch with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

Straight after the game, Eddie Howe said that Fabian Schar was optimistic that it wasn’t a serious injury, but at the same time the Head Coach accepting that with the adrenaline still flowing in and around a match, only in time would they be able to judge the severity of the injury.

Now the very reliable Athletic have given an update on Fabian Schar.

They report that Newcastle United have now had the results back after sending the Swiss defender for scans, following the Chelsea match.

They have revealed the club found that the results showed Fabian Schar has suffered no lasting damage and is expected to only miss a few days of training.

Phew!!!

Fabian Schar and Sven Botman were arguably the Premier League’s best central defensive partnership last season, both making 36 PL appearances as no Premier League side conceded less goals than Newcastle.

It was widely expected that this summer would see defensive reinforcements to arrive and add more strength / quality to the options on the right side of defence, competition / cover for both Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar, though nothing so far.

Everything crossed then that it is indeed only a few days training that Fabian Schar will miss.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

