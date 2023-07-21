News

Fabian Schar declares from Atlanta – I am just really proud to be part of this club

Fabian Schar looked like he had never been away.

Tuesday night he and Sven Botman picking up where they had left off last season, looking very comfortable as they got some valuable playing time in the win over Rangers.

Indeed, so much to like about the performance and the only negative the shocker from Karl Darlow that gifted the equaliser. Still, best to get those things out of the way before the competitive action starts.

One of the many defining things of the Steve Bruce era was his treatment of Fabian Schar.

A superb Rafa Benitez signing, Fabian Schar was shunned by Bruce, who preferred the likes of Lascelles, Clark and Fernandez, even playing midfielder Isaac Hayden ahead of Schar at times in defence.

However, Eddie Howe very much realising the value of Fabian Schar.

Now the Switzerland international has been speaking from Atlanta, as the NUFC squad prepare for Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

Fabian Schar speaking to NUFC TV in Atlanta:

“The first training session I think the conditions were beautiful.

“Obviously it is very hot, so we have to train early.

“So far I think everything is perfect.”

Interviewer:

“What is it like to train in this humidity and how tough does it make it?”

Fabian Schar:

“Obviously it is tough to train in these conditions. It was 9am when we started training but already it was 30 degrees.

“I think with pre-season though it is something you need, get physically right, which I think we will do here.”

Interviewer:

“Three games to play here against Premier League opposition. Will they give you a fairly good idea of where you are heading towards the season?”

Fabian Schar:

“Definitely, three tough games (against Villa, Chelsea and Brighton).

“I think all the teams will be on the same page physically, still in pre-season but all the games will be difficult.

“All three games a good test to prepare for the first game of the season, the Premier League is coming soon.

“We have to be ready and we need these three games to be perfectly prepared.”

Interviewer:

“The game at Rangers, what did you take from that as a team and individually?”

Fabian Schar:

“Well individually it was great to be back.

“I played 60 minutes and felt quite comfortable.

“I had only trained a few days so I was quite happy with the game.

“As a team, winning isn’t the most important thing in pre-season but still, we won the game in a tough stadium. Especially in the first 45 minutes we played some really good football, which we can build on.

“You can see the quality in the team.”

Interviewer:

“Eight thousand fans backed the team at Rangers, some of them will be here (in the United States) plus locally based fans, does that show you how big this club is starting to become on a global scale, not just locally?”

Fabian Schar:

“Newcastle United has always been a big club.

“The Newcastle fans are crazy.

“Eight thousand travelling to a friendly game… this is something special.

“I have never experienced that before.

“It is unbelievable for us as players as well, to have that at our back.

“So now we have the chance in America to see how things are here.

“I am really excited about the fanbase we have.

“I am just really proud to be part of this club.”

