Excellent news on Joelinton – Friday morning

Joelinton was outstanding last season, a massive Eddie Howe success story with the Brazilian a player transformed.

Released from the shackles of playing under Steve Bruce (and indeed often left on the bench in the final months of Bruce’s time at Newcastle United), the former Hoffenheim star showing what a quality player he is.

After helping Newcastle to top four and Champions League football, the Joelinton resurrection ticking the final box, when called up and making his debut for Brazil this summer.

However, pre-season hasn’t gone quite so smoothly.

Joelinton was one of the NUFC internationals who only returned to the training ground last Friday after having been given a little extra time off due to the international commitments this summer.

However, unlike many others, such as Tonali and Bruno, Joelinton playing no part in the Rangers friendly.

That was after it emerged that Joelinton was having an issue sorting his visa for the trip to the United States, which led to him not being on the plane with the rest of the Newcastle United squad on Wednesday morning, as they flew off to Atlanta.

Great news this Friday morning though, Joelinton has got his visa finally sorted and is en route to Atlanta.

A number of journalists reporting that they have seen the NUFC star at Newcastle Airport and he is on his way to join up with the rest of the Newcastle United squad in the United States.

Eddie Howe and the squad preparing for three friendlies in the United States and Atlanta will be the Newcastle United training base for the three games against Villa, Chelsea and Brighton, to be played in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey respectively.

Other good news is that a set of official Newcastle United training images from Atlanta have shown that Nick Pope is now back in full training. He missed the final game of last season once top four was assured, so that he could get a long needed operation carried out on a finger ASAP. With such a short gap in between seasons, every day vital so that he could be available at earliest possible point ahead of the season. Nick Pope had only been able to do fitness training up to this point with the rest of the squad and had taken no part in the two friendlies. However, those Newcastle United training shots showing that NUFC’s number one has the gloves back on at last and can now get his training schedule properly started.

With Joelinton set to arrive in the United States later today, it will be Saturday at the earliest when he will be able to join the squad for training. It remains to be seen whether he will be involved against Villa on Sunday but with three games in less than a week, plenty of opportunity for Joelinton to get some minutes of playing time.

