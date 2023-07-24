News

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – I am going to be up late analysing that

Eddie Howe with plenty of food for thought.

The Newcastle United boss watching on as Newcastle United shared six goals with Aston Villa.

Whilst Unai Emery appeared to start with his strongest available eleven and kept the vast majority of them on the pitch for most of the match.

However, Eddie Howe experimenting with his formation and starting with nothing close to his first choice eleven, plus changing his entire outfield team for the second half, with the exception of Matt Targett. The left sided player only playing for 70 minutes so that would allow Harvey Barnes to do a cameo of 20 minutes after having just joined the squad in the States.

Not sure what extra Unai Emery would have learned from Sunday’s match but for sure, Eddie Howe will be taking a lot from it.

As he says, workaholic Eddie Howe expecting to be up late after the game, to analyse the good and especially the not so good things that he saw.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3:

“We didn’t enjoy the start.

“It was a strange game, pre-season games sometimes can be.

“A real test of character when we were two down, you don’t want to lose control. We were strong mentally and able to find a way back into it.

“Disappointed with the three we have conceded.

“Very pleased with the three we scored.”

Drinks:

“I have to say that the drinks break (midway through both halves) helped.

“If we could bring that in when you are losing, it helps!

“I thought that we improved as it went on.”

Formation, including three / five man defence:

“We tried something different tonight.

“We are aware of the amount of competitions we are in next season and there is a feeling that we are going to need to be flexible.

“Whether that is a system we look to start with, or go with in a game, we just felt it was a good game to trial it in pre-season.

“That is what pre-season is for.

“Looking at different things.

“There were some really good bits, other bits we need to look at.

“Conceding the three goals…I am going to be up late analysing that, because I don’t know where to start, as I stand here now.

“So some good, some not so good.

“We know we have work to do, to get the lads to their optimum level.

“But when you consider that the group has not worked together fully yet, the internationals back at different times, a lot of travelling.

“So we will be pleased to, off the back of this trip, get back and have two really good weeks before the season starts.”

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Sunday 23 July 2023 7pm (UK time 12 midnight)

Goals:

Newcastle: Anderson 28, Isak 45+2, Wilson 55

Villa: Watkins 7, Buendia 11, 48

Newcastle team v Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier (Manquillo 46), Schar (Botman 46), Dummett (Lascelles 46), Targett (Barnes 70), Bruno (Joelinton 46), Tonali (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Burn 46), Almiron (Gordon 46), Murphy (Ritchie 46), Isak (Wilson 46)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Darlow, Ashby, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

Players in the travelling party who went to the USA but weren’t named in the matchday squad v Villa:

Pope, Gillespie, Krafth, Willock, Lewis, Longstaff, A.Murphy, Savage, J.Miley, White

(Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 match report – Read it HERE)

(Come back Roger Tames, all is forgiven – Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Read it HERE)

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

