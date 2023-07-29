News

Eddie Howe reflects on Brighton, Bruno contract negotiations, 11 to play Villa, Anderson, Summer Series

Eddie Howe with plenty of food for thought as he heads back to the UK.

The Newcastle United boss watching on as Newcastle United staged a remarkable late fightback to win 2-1 against Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team had been the better side first half without forcing Nick Pope into a serious save, the Seagulls then getting a lucky lead four minutes after the break when a low cross was set to be cleared by Paul Dummett, only for Pope to get his fingertips to a low cross that gave Welbeck a tap in.

Newcastle United can be well satisfied with their USA trip and the Head Coach has reflected on what he has seen and experienced.

Eddie Howe on the win over Brighton:

“It was a good exercise fitness wise.

“It was a good night.

“Always good to win.

“In pre-season it’s not imperative… but it improves the mood.”

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson, two goals to win the Brighton match, four goals in all so far in pre-season:

“He came back for our fitness testing as the fittest player… and by some distance.

“He looks stronger, leaner, fitter.

“You don’t have the strength to score goals like that in the last minute if you’re not super fit.

“The goals are no accident.”

Eddie Howe on the Summer Series overall:

“It has been great to be part of this experience.

“The support for the Premier League is global, we know that.

“But when you experience it, you see the passion.”

Eddie Howe on his eleven to play Aston Villa on Saturday 12 August:

“Have I picked my team for Villa on the first game of the season?

“No way.

“You want players to force their way into your eyesight and Elliot has certainly done that.”

Eddie Howe on the Bruno Guimaraes contract negotiations, the club looking to extend the Brazilian’s contract to end on 30 June 2028, rather than 30 June 2026:

“There is no doubt in my mind about his future.

“We would love Bruno to extend his time with us for a long time.

“I am not party to those talks every day.

“Those talks are ongoing and Bruno knows how we feel about him.

“He’s very happy here.

“We hope there’s a solution to be found.”

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Friday 28 July 2023 7.30pm (UK time 12.30am Saturday)

Goals:

Newcastle: Anderson 86, 90+2

Brighton: Welbeck 49

Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Ashby (L.Miley 59), Lascelles (Savage 79), Dummett (A.Murphy), Targett, Bruno, Anderson, Ritchie (Turner-Cooke 79), J.Murphy, Barnes (J.Miley 90), Wilson (Parkinson 75)

Unused sub:

Dubravka

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

