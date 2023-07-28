News

Eddie Howe quizzed on Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff returns

Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock haven’t taken part in either of the Premier League Summer Series matches so far.

Both players making the trip to America but not involved in the matchday squads against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Will we see Joe Willock and/or Sean Longstaff tonight, when Newcastle take on Brighton?

Eddie Howe speaking to Keith Downie of Sky Sports – 27 July 2023:

Keith Downie:

“How far away are Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff from being involved?”

Eddie Howe:

“I don’t think they are far (away).

“They have had very different injuries.

“Joe (Willock) has had a long-term hamstring injury.

“We have to be careful that we introduce them at the right time.

“So we are building him (Joe Willock) up slowly.

“With Sean (Longstaff), he has just had a niggly injury, we don’t want that niggle to continue.

“Again, we have to introduce him (Sean Longstaff) when we think he is ready.”

Both midfielders played a big part in last season’s success and whilst Newcastle United do look strong in the midfield area, it will be a significant boost to get them both fully fit.

Unlike certain past Newcastle United managers, great to see Eddie Howe never taking unnecessary risks with players coming back from injury. The NUFC boss preferring to take the far better route of making sure it is the right time for a player to make his return, to ensure as far as possible there is no longer-term injury caused.

So if Joe Willock and/or Sean Longstaff did get on the pitch tonight, we can be sure it is because it is the right time.

