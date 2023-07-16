News

Eddie Howe opens up on transfer window, FFP, Gateshead win, trip to America, Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United played out their opening pre-season friendly.

A 3-2 win at Gateshead after having been 2-0 down at the break, the match played out to a background of at times rain, thunder and lightning.

A busy schedule for Eddie Howe and his players, with now only 27 days until NUFC kick off their Premier League season.

Credit to Eddie Howe, as after the win at Gateshead, he was happy to talk about any number of issues, including the current transfer window.

Eddie Howe on Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3:

“It was a really good pre-season game.

“You want to win of course and play well, it was a really good challenge for us.

“Gateshead were very good, which was no surprise.

“We were a little bit rusty.

“The players had a really hard week, so we were a bit leggy in that first half, but the character was good and it was important we came back and showed the real us.”

Eddie Howe on new signing Sandro Tonali:

“I think he is doing really well.

“His English has improved in the gap between when I first met him, when he signed, to yesterday [Friday], when I could have a conversation with him.

“Which is a brilliant sign of his progress with his English.

“It will take time for him to get to know the lads and how we play.”

Eddie Howe asked about the potential availability for the Rangers friendly of the likes of Tonali, Bruno and the other internationals, many of who were watching from the crowd at the Gateshead friendly:

“I would like to think that everybody we have available will be involved in some capacity.

“Those lads that you talk about have had less training time.

“They have come back yesterday [Friday], come back very fit, really pleased again.

“They trained this [Saturday] morning, so it has been a busy day

“Great to see them here [Gateshead] supporting the players as well.”

The three friendlies in the United States:

“I think the trip to America will be intense.

“It will be tough, we have got some great games out there.

“There will be a lot of training and a lot of games, in a short period of time.

“So looking forward to that.”

Eddie Howe on the transfer situation and FFP (Financial Fair Play) and the possibility of making more signings:

“Financial fair play… words I don’t really like the sound of, but it is there in every conversation we have, because it is relevant and impacting what we can and can’t do.

“We have to be creative, sometimes think outside of the box, because we have a budget and we have to stick to it.

“I don’t want to lose anyone from the squad we currently have.

“I want to build, add quality players.

“But of course, you are not always in control of that.

“So we will wait and see if a player could leave but certainly it wouldn’t be something I want to happen.

“We are prepared to be patient and get the right players but we are also aware that we need to improve the squad.

“So there will come a time that we have to move things forward quicker.

“I am very aware we do need more players, as the squad needs to be robust enough to deal with the challenges that we face this season.

“We are not currently close to more signings.

“We are in the process of talking and negotiating… but Sandro Tonali’s transfer demonstrates how long it can take to get over the line.

“I think at different times there has been frustrations with trying to close deals, there have been difficult days, because obviously you want the end result – the best squad you can get.

“We know the challenges that we face.

“I think we have been through all the emotions, we were very pleased to get Sandro but we know we need more.

“I think we have got good coverage in certain positions but maybe not so much in others.

“I don’t think it is right for me to speak about what they are, out of respect for the players we currently have, but I know absolutely where we need to improve.

“We might need two different elevens in the space of a week this season and we need to be able to compete at the highest level.”

Eddie Howe asked specifically about the speculation surrounding Harvey Barnes potentially coming to Newcastle United:

“I can’t say anything, I would never be disrespectful, so no comment.”

