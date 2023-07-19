News

Eddie Howe opens up on Rangers, Sandro Tonali… Signings have to want to run here with no shoes on

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United won 2-1 at Ibrox.

It could / should have been a far wider scoreline and would have been, if NUFC had turned their dominance into the goals it deserved and if Karl Darlow hadn’t gifted a shocking equaliser.

Eddie Howe though must have been really pleased overall with what he saw, some moments of real quality and a level of fitness that is a real tribute to how well the players have looked after themselves when on their summer break away from the club.

The Newcastle United Head Coach opening up on a number of things, ahead first team squad flying off to the United States on Wednesday morning.

Eddie Howe reflects on Rangers 1 Newcastle 2:

“Coming to a big stadium, you have to deal with the ferocious home support and we did that.

“Bits of the first half were outstanding and we played some really good football.

“The second half was not as pretty, we made lots of changes, but you would expect that.

“However, we found a way to win again and that’s a good thing.

“The lads have come back fit and in a really good place.

“I expect them to perform well, I see it every day in training.

“The technical delivery of our game plan was high but, for all our football, we did not really hurt them enough.

“We scored a great goal with good passages of play but there are other things that we can improve.

“We have still got a lot of growth and improvement in the team but there were some really good signs in the first half.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“I loved what I saw.

“I thought that he looked really calm and composed.

“That doesn’t surprise me, because that’s why we signed him, but he instantly looked at ease in this team and I think he enjoyed playing with the players around him.

“I think that the Italian reports [claiming Tonali had to be ‘dragged away’ from AC Milan against his will] were totally… misguided.

“Sandro Tonali is very, very proud to be here, proud to wear the shirt and represent the club.

“That was made very clear to me very early, otherwise we wouldn’t have committed to the transfer.

“We don’t have any kind of desire to drag anyone to Newcastle.

“They have to want to run here with no shoes on.

“That is the mentality we want, because you have to have that togetherness, spirit and desire to do well.

“That can only come from a desire to play for the club.

“I was very impressed with Sandro, I thought he was excellent [against Rangers]

“Everything we hoped he would bring, he did in that first 45 minutes.

“Very calm and composed and technically, he was at a very high level.

“He built good relationships with the players around him and looked at home in a black and white shirt.

“It was a great start for him and I think you could see he was enjoying himself by his body language, how he plays.

“He looked like he was enjoying himself, certainly with some of the players around him, in that first half.

“I would be very surprised if he didn’t enjoy playing that type of football, with the players that he’s with.

“There was a really attractive style, I thought we moved the ball really well, he was pivotal to that.”

Eddie Howe on Martin Dubravka who hasn’t been in the matchday squad for either of the opening two friendlies:

“Martin is a big part of what we are doing.

“He was back slightly later than some of the other players and that is why he hasn’t featured yet.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley:

“He did really well.

“He grew into the game and made some vital interceptions and defensive contributions.

“Athletically, I think he is really good, he moves well and covers the ground.

“He is a good size and technically excellent.”

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 – Tuesday 18 July 2023 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 16, Ashby 87

Rangers: Lammers 64

Newcastle team v Rangers:

Karius (Darlow 46), Trippier (A.Murphy 46), Schar (Dummett 62), Botman (Burn 46), Targett (Manquillo 46), Lewis (Ashby 62), Tonali (Gordon 46), Longstaff (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Bruno 46), Almiron (White 62), Wilson (Isak 46)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 (Anderson 50, ASM 59, Turner-Cooke 81)

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 (Almiron 16, Ashby 87)

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

