Eddie Howe only gave him 32 minutes of Premier League football last season but Matt Ritchie looking forward

Matt Ritchie was one of many superb Rafa Benitez signings during his three years at Newcastle United.

The Spaniard having to completely rebuild the Newcastle United squad for a promotion push, after many rats had left the sinking ship after having helped relegated the club, whilst a host of others also left, many of them having long outstayed their welcomes.

In total, Rafa Benitez recruited 12 players in summer 2016 and two of the stand out signings were Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie, persuaded to drop down from the Premier League, on hopefully just a temporary 12 months basis.

The pair proved key figures as Newcastle went up as champions and then both were amongst the group that enabled Rafa’s side to maintain Premier League status, despite Mike Ashley going back on his promises of proper investment when / if NUFC bounced instantly back to the top tier.

Dwight Gayle has of course since moved on, but now seven years later, Matt Ritchie is preparing to start his eighth season as a Newcastle United player.

Matt Ritchie talking to BBC Newcastle about Eddie Howe and Newcastle United triggering a clause that keeps him contracted at the club until end of June 2024:

“Of course I understand that my role has changed.

“We have an unbelievably talented squad now.

“I am not giving up or taking a backwards step.

“When called upon I am ready.”

Matt Ritchie also telling the media after Saturday’s win over Gateshead:

“Everyone knows the situation that I found myself in, I was coming to the end of my contract [in June 2023].

“I had a year option which was then in the club’s hands.

“The manager and the football club [have] made me feel that I was valued and that I have a role to play, I am excited about that.

“I never expected to stay for eight seasons but I am thoroughly enjoying my time here.

“It is an amazing place to be at the moment and hopefully I can be part of something special this season.”

Eddie Howe of course knows Matt Ritchie really well, it was over ten years ago in January 2013 when Howe signed Ritchie for Bournemouth. The winger then helping his new club to get promoted to the Championship and then the Premier League, only then after helping the club stay in the Premier League in their first (2015/16) season up, Matt Ritchie made that decision to drop back down to the second tier with Newcastle United.

Having been reunited with Matt Ritchie in November 2021, Eddie Howe clearly not having changed his opinion of the player he signed for Bournemouth.

Now almost two years on and after having triggered that extra year’s contract, Eddie Howe talking about the value of Matt Ritchie, even though he only gave him 32 minutes of Premier League football last season:

“Matt Ritchie has been hugely important behind the scenes.

“He is a really good role model for the younger players.

“How to conduct yourself and how to act.

“He’s used his leadership really effectively.”

Interesting to see if Eddie Howe gives Matt Ritchie any kind of extra role this season, in terms of maybe working with younger players, as he certainly sees him as a great role model and leader.

Last season, Matt Ritchie had those 32 minutes in the Premier League and two starts in the cups, the 2-1 win over Tranmere in the League Cup and the 2-1 FA Cup loss at Sheffield Wednesday. The only other appearance was in added time at Wembley, when with the game gone, Eddie Howe gave Ritchie a few minutes on the pitch in that League Cup final.

Difficult to see Matt Ritchie getting many minutes this season and indeed, if everybody is fit, the 33 year old will surely face a fight to even be on the bench for Premier League matches.

In football though, you just never know what might be around the corner, unexpected twists. Eddie Howe having also retained Paul Dummett and Mark Gillespie when many thought they would also be leaving this summer.

