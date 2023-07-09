News

Eddie Howe gives pre-season update on situation with four injured Newcastle United players

Eddie Howe has now given his first pre-season interview.

The NUFC Head Coach back at the training ground this weekend and welcoming the squad back.

Amongst the other questions answered below, Eddie Howe giving an update on the situation with four injured Newcastle United players.

Eddie Howe gives pre-season update on situation with four injured Newcastle United players

Eddie Howe talking to NUFC TV – 9 July 2023:

Interviewer:

‘The players are out on the training ground together today but the preparations have been going on behind the scenes a lot longer haven’t they?’

Eddie Howe:

‘Yes, the schedule for pre-season has been very similar to last year. We are trying to recreate as similar as we could, so it was a five week lead-in.

‘Prior to the lads coming back, they did a lot of individual work, but is the first time they have come together collectively.

‘The test results they have done [on returning to the training ground] are as good as we have seen.’

Interviewer:

‘The international players aren’t here yet but is it a similar process for them, on individual plans wherever they might be in the world?’

Eddie Howe:

‘Yes, they are working hard. Getting that mental refresh [as well], which is important with the amount of games we are going to have. Slightly different season with the competitions that we are in and a lot of travelling.

‘Time away now is crucial, so that they come back ready to work and ready for the tough test that the Premier League will bring.’

Interviewer:

‘Anthony Gordon has just won the Under 21 Euros with England, playing in a more central role, has that given you food for thought?’

Eddie Howe:

‘No real surprises.

‘I had seen Anthony play that position for Everton before he signed for us.

‘One of the big things when we signed him was his versatility.

‘For us he has played left, he has played right, he has played centrally as a midfielder.

‘In training he has also played up front and he has done really well in those games that we have had here.

‘In the season we are going to go into, players who are versatile and can play in a number of positions are going to be so valuable to us.

‘The way Anthony played and the success he got with England, will hopefully serve us well in the season ahead.

‘We really do value him highly.

‘The international players have done really well collectively this summer and we are always pleased when players get recognition for their country, we know it is a big motivation for a lot of the players.

‘Delighted for Joelinton in particular, his journey to the international team has been a brilliant one to witness and to see him score, was great.’

Interviewer:

‘How do you see Sandro Tonali fitting in?’

Eddie Howe:

‘I think he is a high level player and he’s got some great experiences already for such a young player, won the Italian league and then got to the semi-final of the Champions League.

‘He brings a wealth of pedigree and I think his best years are ahead of him.

‘I think he has got versatility in his game and I think he can play various roles for us, we wait and see as we work with him more, where he fits in.

‘We have brought a top player into the group.’

Interviewer:

‘Nick Pope and Joe Willock missed the final game of last season, Emil Krafth has been out long-term, can you tell us where they are in their various returns?’

Eddie Howe:

‘Nick’s doing well. He won’t train with us initially with his hands but I think he can go out and do some footwork.

“Joe Willock, again, I don’t think he is too far away from full training. He is not there yet but making good progress with his hamstring injury.

“We have got Sean Longstaff who was missing as well at the end of last season, he is back fully training today.

“Emil Krafth is a little bit further back, doing well, making progress, but we don’t anticipate seeing him pre-season.’

Interviewer:

‘The first friendly is only six days away at Gateshead, then Rangers, then the trip to the US, then the double header in the Sela Cup. Howe pleased are you with how pre-season has come together?’

Eddie Howe:

‘As I say, we have tried to replicate as much as possible what we did last summer.

‘We thought that was a tough pre-season that prepared us for the season and now we think this pre-season looks even tougher.

‘So the games will be a tough examination but that is what we need, playing in the hardest league in the world and the Champions League.’

