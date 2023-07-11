Opinion

Early Newcastle United schedule worries now on the turn into positives – Seeing the benefits

I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed when the Newcastle United fixtures came out.

Last season (2022/23), the five NUFC games in August were Forest at home the first day of the season but then Brighton away, Man City home, Wolves away and Liverpool away.

After a comfortable opening day win over Forest, it was then only three points from a possible twelve in those next four Premier League matches.

I thought that this time surely Newcastle United must get an easier looking opening schedule BUT the exact opposite!

Eddie Howe and his players in the first four games having to face the teams who finished first, fifth, sixth and seventh last season. With Man City, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa to take on.

My vision of Newcastle United with every chance of 10-12 points to get the season off to a right flier, now up in smoke.

As time has gone on, I have started to see the benefits that could flow our way instead, the positives from having these seemingly tough quartet of opponents up first.

It isn’t that I suddenly think Newcastle will get those hoped for 10-12 points from the opening quartet of matches.

More that I think it may not be bad timing to take on these opponents AND get more points from the equivalent fixtures last season.

Last time we got only four from a possible twelve points in these fixtures, with defeats against Liverpool (home) and Man City (away), with a win against Villa (home) and point when playing Brighton (away).

I think realistically / positively, Eddie Howe’s team could take maybe eight points from the four games, with my thinking being home wins over Villa and Liverpool, away draws at Man City and Brighton. Which I think would be a great opening to the new season.

I have every confidence in Eddie Howe having his team primed to hit the ground running and with a week between each of the matches, the rest needed between early games to allow for the high energy / high press Howe style football to be put into action.

To be honest, Newcastle were unlucky in those early games last season. After beating Forest, I thought NUFC were lucky to get a point at Brighton BUT could / should have won against Man City, Liverpool and Wolves. Small margins and luck went against us, 3-1 up against Man City at home and also should have had a penalty just before half-time at 2-1 up, 1-0 up at Anfield which was very unlucky not to be 2-0 up when Isak had that offside decision go against him, whilst Newcastle were far better than Wolves at Molineux but just couldn’t put the ball in the net until ASM’s late stunner.

As you can see from the opening couple of months of the season, there is a very clear cut off thanks to the September international break, plus four very different looking matches to follow that.

So before the September international break, Newcastle play Villa (H), Man City (A), Liverpool (H), Brighton (A).

Then in the Premier League between the September and October international breaks, NUFC then have Brentford (H), Sheff Utd (A), Burnley (H) and West Ham (A). Not taking anything for granted BUT this second batch of four PL matches looking to be far more attractive in terms of likely to get points.

As I say, if Eddie Howe and his players can come out of the first four PL matches of the season with eight or more points, we could be very much in business if then successfully attacking those games that follow.

These are the opening 11 Newcastle United matches (all competitions):

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Tuesday 19 September or Wednesday 20 September – First Champions League group game TBC but will be shown live on TNT

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Midweek of Tuesday 26 September / Wednesday 27 September – League Cup third round TBC

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

Tuesday 3 October or Wednesday 4 October – Second Champions League group game TBC but will be shown live on TNT

Saturday 7 October (could be changed for TV) – West Ham v Newcastle

