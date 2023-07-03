Transfer Market

Dominik Szoboszlai didn’t choose Liverpool over Newcastle United – Romano

Liverpool completed the transfer of Dominik Szoboszlai over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, this has then sparked any number of headlines declaring that the player had chosen the scousers over Newcastle United, that Dominik Szoboszlai had ‘rejected’ Newcastle, that Liverpool had ‘won the race’ to sign the player.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai didn’t choose Liverpool over Newcastle United.

The journalist explaining that the player hadn’t rejected Newcastle, or chose Liverpool over them.

Instead, it was simply a case of a one horse race, Liverpool the only runner in the Dominik Szoboszlai ‘race’, the only club prepared to pay the hefty £60m release clause and pay the sizeable wages.

Newcastle United having any number of players on their radar and once Sandro Tonali had made clear he wanted to come to Tyneside, Newcastle focusing all their efforts on getting that deal done.

Whilst the pair are very different in many ways, Tonali is very versatile and can play a number of positions which complements the options Eddie Howe already has at the club. Most importantly, all rounder Tonali can also do his bit as a defensive midfielder, as well as performing further up the pitch.

As for whether Newcastle United would have also triggered the release clause of Dominik Szoboszlai, if they hadn’t managed to land Sandro Tonali, that is something we will never find out now.

Fabrizio Romano explaining to Caught Offside what the truth was with the Dominik Szoboszlai transfer to Liverpool:

“Despite links with Newcastle, it’s not about the money or Champions League football or anything like that, Newcastle were simply focused on the Sandro Tonali deal and Liverpool decided to go for Szoboszlai, very simple.

“The player didn’t reject one club for another, he didn’t have to choose, Newcastle never triggered his clause, Liverpool did.

“To be clear, the Szoboszlai deal was not linked to Fabio Carvalho and his loan move to Leipzig.

“Liverpool already had Szoboszlai’s name in mind a long time ago, then they decided with Klopp to enter the race in strong way last week. Szoboszlai was immediately excited for this possibility.”

