Opinion

Doesn’t make it feel any better when seeing fellow Newcastle United fans attacked in the way I’ve described

A NEW season, excitement builds, the scramble for Newcastle United tickets, long queues assemble on the website for membership, there’s a fervour around what success might look like this season.

However, for all the buzz of a new campaign, this pre-season – just like the last one – has inevitably brought something else with it, something rather less savoury and less enjoyable.

For it also brings the worst out in people, an opportunity for Newcastle United fans to accuse each other of being glory seekers as they jostle for position as to who is the most deserving.

It has unfolded on my social media feed and in the online groups I’m involved in, with some familiar charges being put to those Newcastle United fans without tickets. The usual allegation is that they weren’t interested during the Mike Ashley era, or that they didn’t take the opportunity to buy cheap seats when the club were virtually giving them away.

I have been here before.

I was among the 10,000 who turned up for that match against Oxford United, during the dark days of Ossie Ardiles. The man reputed to have transformed Swindon Town into footballing entertainers was an unmitigated disaster on Tyneside.

While others debate whether McClaren, Bruce or any other 21st century appointment most deserves the moniker of Newcastle’s worst manager of the modern era, my vote goes to the Argentine.

Yet all thoughts of Ossie’s over-zealous trust in youth were pretty quickly forgotten when Kevin Keegan showed up… in part because half of the 29,000 Newcastle United fans who attended his first match against Bristol City in 1992, had potentially never seen Ardiles’ team play.

As a teenager who’d put up with some pretty rotten football during the reigns of Ardiles and Jim Smith, I had a massive chip on my shoulder about that. And I stupidly allowed it to taint my enjoyment of the early part of the Keegan era.

I used to feel begrudging towards the boys in my school who were suddenly turning up to play football in NUFC replica kits, having spent the previous years slaughtering me for backing my “rubbish” local team because they ‘supported’ (though definition of ‘support’ not met) Liverpool or Manchester United.

And I felt begrudging towards the other Newcastle United fans I was stood next to in the Gallowgate. How dare they pass

judgment on John Beresford’s defensive capabilities when they hadn’t seen Smith have to choose between Mark Stimson and Paul Sweeney?

I regret feeling that way now.

I wish I’d just enjoyed the ride like everyone else, rather than wasting energy on feeling resentment towards my fellow supporters, but then I was a kid…

More recently, I have been on the receiving end.

I left the north east, first for Leeds and then later for Derbyshire, in 1998 and although I scarcely missed a game for the first few years, I finally gave up my season ticket in 2005 when I started a family.

So when I started struggling for tickets following the takeover, inevitably I was assumed by some to be an outsider who’d given up on the club and therefore didn’t deserve a way back in.

This wasn’t actually true – I’d continued following them wherever I could in the intervening years but, perhaps naively, did so under the days of unattributable ‘general sale’ purposes so accrued no supporter credit whatsoever for having done so.

However, it did mean that I felt what it was like for those Newcastle United fans who I had chastised all those years earlier. And in reality, what did I know about them?

Perhaps they’d been loyal Newcastle United fans during an earlier era and circumstances had meant they had an opportunity to return.

And so it is unfolding again, in the last couple of weeks. As it happens, I’m a season ticket holder again, having inherited ownership of my dad’s when he transferred it to me prior to his passing, to share with my sister.

So now I’m part of the ‘in’ crowd again, safe from that judgment on social media, but that doesn’t make it feel any better when I’m seeing fellow Newcastle United fans attacked in the way I’ve described.

Whatever your background, whatever your story, and however long you’ve been going to St James’s Park, or following from afar, my message is this: as a group of supporters we need to get over it.

So what if a supporter could have bought a half-price ticket a few years ago? Does that forever mean they are blacklisted?

Our club is growing. With Financial Fair Play now a huge factor, that growth depends on a supporter base, not just locally but also in other parts of the country and other parts of the world.

Being a successful big club – which we all want – goes hand in hand with having a large and growing number of people who want to attend your matches, wear your shirts and cheer your team.

And the great thing is that, at least in the vast majority of cases, once a supporter is hooked, they don’t unhook that easily.

I refer back to that night against Oxford when I was among the 10,000 – the 40,000-odd more Newcastle United fans that accrued in the next decade might have joined because they enjoyed the ride under Kevin Keegan and Bobby Robson… but they also stuck with it when things got sour again under Ashley.

So if there are thousands more baying to get into St James’ Park these days, we should embrace it.

Our Saudi benefactors may one day move on and we’ll become also-rans again, so making the most of the opportunity that presents itself, also means building a future fan base to keep us solid for the next 30, 40, 50 years.

The team’s success on the pitch in the last 18 months has been in part attributed to the togetherness that has existed. The squad seem tight, the owners, management, team, players and fans are united in a common purpose for the first time since Sir John Hall set out his ambitions to get into the newly established Premier League.

So within the supporter base, we need to keep that togetherness. There’s no room for resentment or loyalty measuring competitions.

Whether you have been a fan for 50 years or 50 days, whether you’re a board member or a ballboy, whether you’re Newcastle East End or Newcastle West End, we’ve always been at our best when we’re united.

