Dennis te Kloese impressed with Newcastle United – Yankuba Minteh deal with Feyenoord 4 months in the making

Yankuba Minteh was Newcastle United’s first summer signing.

The exciting 18 year old winger signing from Odense Boldklub in a record transfer deal for the Danish club, reported to be £7m plus future potential add-ons.

As Newcastle United announced the signing on 12 June 2023, simultaneously Feyenoord released their own announcement (see below) stating Yankuba Minteh was going to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at the Dutch champions, who will be competing in the Champions League this coming season.

In April, Minteh went public in declaring that he wanted to join Newcastle United.

Now Feyenoord have stated that actually the deal was in the planning long before that.

Technical Director and General Manager Dennis te Kloese revealing that four months ago Newcastle United representatives visited the Dutch club to discuss whether Feyenoord would be the best place for Yankuba Minteh to spend next season at, in order to progress his career.

The Feyenoord Director clearly impressed by the thoroughness of how Newcastle United operate now and adding that NUFC will have staff in Rotterdam to help oversee the young player as he starts to train with his loan club.

Dennis te Kloese explains to Voetbal International how the loan signing of Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United happened:

“It wasn’t as easy as it seems.

“Newcastle United came here four months ago to see if Feyenoord is even a club they wanted to work with.

“I think we can take it as an example.

“When Minteh reports to us for the first training, people from Newcastle are coming along to help him on his way.”

Feyenoord official announcement– 12 June 2023:

‘Feyenoord loans Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United FC

‘Feyenoord has signed a lease agreement with Newcastle United FC for Yankuba Minteh. The 18-year-old winger comes over for one season from the Premier League club from the northeast of England, which took him over from Odense Boldklub.

‘I am looking forward to playing for the reigning Dutch champion,’ says Minteh. ‘It is an honor to wear the Feyenoord shirt. I am grateful for this opportunity and will do everything I can to improve as a footballer. I am sure that Feyenoord will help me achieve my goals – just as I am convinced that I can in turn help Feyenoord in its sporting ambitions.’

The arrival of the still young Minteh means an extra option on the flanks for head coach Arne Slot. The fast-born Gambian traded Steve Biko FC in his native country for the Danish Odense in 2022. There he was already transferred to the main force after two games in the Under 19.

In his debut match, he immediately scored the winning goal in the match against the later Danish national champions FC Copenhagen. In seventeen games for the first team, he scored four times and provided six assists. The good results in the Danish league meant that he was called up for the Gambian national team for the first time last autumn.

Minteh will join Feyenoord 1 at the start of the preparation for the new season.’

