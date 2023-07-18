News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Rangers – Tonali, Almiron, Wilson, Botman, Schar all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Rangers has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can get their second win of pre-season as players increase fitness levels.

The Newcastle United squad is set to travel to the United States following this match in Glasgow, so some players will have travelled who won’t take part in the match.

Two players who reportedly HAVEN’T travelled, are Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.

The Brazilian midfielder is said to have had a delay in getting his USA visa and is likely to travel to the States separately.

Whilst it is claimed ASM hasn’t made the trip to Ibrox because he is set to leave NUFC, the Saudi Pro League seemingly the most likely destination, with Harvey Barnes expected to sign this week.

Newcastle team v Rangers:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Lewis, Tonali, Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson

So a much stronger team than at Gateshead on Saturday, with Tonali making his first start in black and white, plus other internationals involved.

Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Gordon, Isak, Manquillo, Ashby, Burn, Bruno, White, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Parkinson, L.Miley

A strong bench as well, although the rumours regarding Joelinton and ASM not involved tonight, proving to be true.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

