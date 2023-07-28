News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Barnes, Bruno, Wilson, Pope all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue unbeaten in pre-season as players increase fitness levels.

The Newcastle United squad in the United States for a trio of friendlies against Premier League opposition.

United drawing 3-3 with Aston Villa and then 1-1 with Chelsea, now the final game before flying home to Tyneside.

Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Ashby, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Bruno, Anderson, Ritchie, J.Murphy, Barnes, Wilson

Subs:

Dubravka, Savage, Parkinson, A.Murphy, Turner-Cooke, J.Miley, L.Miley

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

