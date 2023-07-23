News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Isak, Bruno, Tonali, Schar, Trippier all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can get their third win of pre-season as players increase fitness levels.

The Newcastle United squad in the United States for a trio of friendlies against Premier League opposition.

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Dummett, Targett, Bruno, Tonali, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy, Isak

Subs:

Karius, Darlow, Botman, Lascelles, Joelinton, Wilson, Gordon, Ritchie, Barnes, Manquillo, Ashby, Burn, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson L.Miley

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

