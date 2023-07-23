Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Isak, Bruno, Tonali, Schar, Trippier all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can get their third win of pre-season as players increase fitness levels.
The Newcastle United squad in the United States for a trio of friendlies against Premier League opposition.
Newcastle team v Aston Villa:
Karius, Trippier, Schar, Dummett, Targett, Bruno, Tonali, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy, Isak
Subs:
Karius, Darlow, Botman, Lascelles, Joelinton, Wilson, Gordon, Ritchie, Barnes, Manquillo, Ashby, Burn, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson L.Miley
The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:
Saturday 15 July 2023
Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Rangers 1 Newcastle 2
Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023
Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July
UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023
Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July
UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023
Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out
USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July
UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Saturday 5 August 2023
Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
Sunday 6 August 2023
Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
