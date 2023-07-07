News

Common sense prevails – Anthony Gordon and his England teammates’ Euros final to be on TV

Anthony Gordon and his teammates will be able to be watched on TV by the nation.

Common sense finally on show, as the England v Spain Under 21s Euro final will be broadcast live.

A Friday morning announcement (see below) revealing the news, the final kicking off at 5pm on Saturday.

Great news for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and the rest of the England team, as the viewing public will now all (all previous England games in this tournament had only been available to stream via the UEFA website) be able to see an England side who have been absolutely dominant at the Under 21 Euros and now looking forward to finishing the job off in the final.

Playing in Georgia, the England record at these Under 21 Euros has been:

Group matches:

England 2 Czech Republic 0

England 2 Israel 0

England 2 Germany 0

Quarter-final:

England 1 Portugal 0

Semi-final:

England 3 Israel 0

At so many previous tournaments the England Under 21s have promised so much and you look at the squad and see so many players already playing Premier League football, yet so often they have flopped.

They do look the real deal this time and with five wins in five matches, ten goals scored and zero goals conceded, just now a case of doing the business on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon and his England teammates meet Spain in the final on Saturday, a 5pm kick-off in Batumi, Georgia.

Channel 4 official announcement – 7 July 2023:

Channel 4 will broadcast exclusive live television coverage of England U-21’s UEFA 2023 European Championship Final against Spain U-21 this Saturday (8 July 2023).

The Young Lions will look to make history when they appear in their first final for 14 years and take on an impressive Spanish U-21s, La Rojita, who have won three of their last seven competitions.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: “Channel 4 has brought a number of historic sporting moments to a free to air audience in recent years and we’re delighted that the nation will be able to watch England’s Under-21s as they attempt to make their own bit of history against Spain on Saturday.

”The Young Lions final will be part of a bumper weekend of sport on Channel 4 with live coverage of qualifying for the British GP earlier on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.”

England, who have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, go into their first U-21 European Championship Final since 2009 with the match kicking off at 5pm on Saturday, live on Channel 4.

Under Head Coach Lee Carsley, the U-21s have looked assured with midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White receiving plaudits for his semi-final performance in the Young Lions’ comfortable 3-0 win over Israel. La Rojita thrashed Ukraine 5-1 to book their place in Saturday’s final.

Jules Breach will lead Channel 4’s coverage, which is due to begin at 4.45pm (to be confirmed) with commentary coming from Steve Bower. Viewers will also be able to stream the programme live on Channel 4.

Winning the rights to broadcast England U-21s final is the second coup in as many days for Channel 4, after it announced a new deal with Sky to keep Formula 1 coverage on free to air television until 2026.

There will be live coverage of the British GP all weekend with practice rounds on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday starting at 3pm.

