Opinion

Come back Roger Tames, all is forgiven – Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Sunday 23 July 2023 7pm (UK time 12 midnight)

Now normally, l am in the privileged position where I have the time and money to go to every game home and away.

Although not too keen on friendlies, I did look into going to our three games in the USA, but alas, sometimes the stars just don’t align.

Although I do know lads who have made the trip, some of them doing the three games and one lad just going owa for the game in New Jersey. Which if he had told me of his plans a month earlier, instead of on the way to Rangers, I would probably have went.

It would have been nice to put a few names to faces of our USA mags, who contribute on here.

So come to 12am and I am tuned in, to see nice guy Eddie put out a strong team, though with some of our heavy hitters on the bench.

Two down after 11 minutes to a slick looking villa team. Now managed by Unai “Dick” Emery. Who in my opinion has done a fine job at Villa and actually turned us down, before Nice Guy Eddie (NGE) got the gig.

Hand on heart though, as much as I rate Emery, I don’t think he could have saved us from the drop two seasons ago, the way NGE did.

Anyway, back to the game and a 3-3.

Which saw the return of Judas Dubs (had an average game), Paul Dumment making his return (always good to see Geordies in the team).

In the second half nice guy Eddie made a raft of changes. Including bringing on my favourite scouse doylem, Anthony Gordon.

Hands up, when we signed him I just didn’t rate the lad or his on-field histrionics, but after six months of nice guy Eddie’s tutelage I can see a player in their.

Also, a mention to Chad and Brad on commentary, come back Roger Tames, all is forgiven.

(Photo courtesy of my mate Steve Dixon, taken from the Toon end)

And a well done to our fans stateside who don’t get to see us live very often.

Sure I heard the new Tonali chant “He drinks Moretti, eats spaghetti, hates sunlun”…geet up lads.

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Sunday 23 July 2023 7pm (UK time 12 midnight)

Goals:

Newcastle: Anderson 28, Isak 45+2, Wilson 55

Villa: Watkins 7, Buendia 11, 48

Newcastle team v Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier (Manquillo 46), Schar (Botman 46), Dummett (Lascelles 46), Targett (Barnes 70), Bruno (Joelinton 46), Tonali (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Burn 46), Almiron (Gordon 46), Murphy (Ritchie 46), Isak (Wilson 46)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Darlow, Ashby, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

Players in the travelling party who went to the USA but weren’t named in the matchday squad v Villa:

Pope, Gillespie, Krafth, Willock, Lewis, Longstaff, A.Murphy, Savage, J.Miley, White

(Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 match report – Read it HERE)

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

