Opinion

Chelsea and the Newcastle United owners – An interesting tale

Cast your mind back to the early days of the post-Mike Ashley era.

Apparently, the Newcastle United owners and the people assisting them, clearly a bunch of amateurs who didn’t even know how to go about employing a new manager.

Really, these people and the way that they tried to approach Unai Emery; a top tier manager, they should have been more deferential. No wonder they failed in their quest.

The Newcastle United owners are going to need to get some professional help before the transfer window opens.

That was essentially the line being trotted out by the London-centric British Media.

Just imagine if….

In the subsequent months, the new Newcastle United owners after having sacked their manager: spent hundreds of millions on transfers, sacked another manager, sacked the interim manager and then employed one of their ex managers, who had just been sacked by the club second bottom in the EPL, to steady ship.

Just imagine after having tried to buy their way back to success they had ended up with no European football and ended up coming within sweating distance of the relegation zone.

To cap it all off, imagine they had let their shirt sponsorship deal expire without having negotiated a replacement. And to add insult to injury: the new home shirt wouldn’t be available in the club shop until after the season had started.

We would be quite rightly the laughing stock of the Premier League.

However all of these things have happened… to Chelsea!

All of those things, apart from being openly laughed at and ridiculed in the press.

To be fair, I don’t actually care that much what these lazy so-called sports hacks write or say, as I’d rather be the outsider than the paid friend.

After sacking their Champions League winning manager it’s not so much been a roller-coaster ride as a dizzying season long helter-skelter ride, which despite looking as if it might spiral out of control, had a soft landing with Chelsea somehow finishing in 12th.

A great platform for Poch to build on then…

But at least he realises that “Chelsea have been the greatest team in England these past 10 years…”

I think the blue side of Manchester might possibly disagree as to who has been the greatest recently – but It’s good that he realises it’s all in the past.

A look at the press photos shows the Chelsea players looking suitably uncomfortable and embarrassed in their sponsor-less tops.

Hopefully, this will be matched by their on-field performance.

Also, let’s hope Uncle Todd Boehly (another Chelsea co-owner, Behdad Eghbali, pictured above with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi) keeps playing a blinder in the recruitment and selection department and then maybe the big seven can go back to being the big six again!

