Championship club keen to sign Jamal Lewis from Newcastle United – Report

Jamal Lewis could be finally set for a move.

Steve Bruce spent £15m on the then 22 year old Norwich in summer 2020 left-back but after 20 Premier League starts by the end of February 2021, Bruce then suddenly dropped him and didn’t give him another PL start in what proved his (Bruce’s) final eight months at Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe gave Jamal Lewis four Premier League starts in a 17 day spell in November / December 2021 but after picking up an injury at Anfield on 16 December 2021, the left-back has only played nine minutes of PL football 19 months.

With Dan Burn and Matt Targett recruited, Jamal Lewis finding himself slip down to third choice at best on the left and now one of a number of Newcastle players who definitely needs to find a new club this summer.

The Mail have now reported that their information is that Watford want to sign the player.

They say the Championship club would like to sign the Northern Ireland international on loan.

Having played so little football recently, Jamal Lewis needs to play regularly and earn a permanent move elsewhere. Lewis was named on the bench in 22 Premier League matches last season but with increased competition and a possible new left-back set to come in, he needs to move on.

Eddie Howe when asked about the future for Jamal Lewis back in May 2023:

“The future is a little bit unclear for him.

“He is very much a valued member of our squad but I am very aware that I have not been able to give him the football he wants this season, though I would say his game has developed behind the scenes.

“The work he has put in behind the scenes every day to improve himself with the coaches here has been brilliant to see.

“His game has been in a really good place, just I haven’t been able to give him the opportunities to show that.

“He is someone we value and believe in.

“As I sit here now, I don’t know what the future will hold for him next season.”

