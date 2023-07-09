News

Champions of Europe – Anthony Gordon and England (under 21s) in massive drama

Anthony Gordon and his England Under 21 teammates are champions of Europe!

Common sense finally on show, as the England v Spain Under 21s Euro final was broadcast live on Channel 4 for the nation to watch (all previous England tournament games only available online via the official UEFA website).

A dramatic finale as England survived a VAR awarded penalty six minutes into added time!

Fans watching on as Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon played a full part in helping to win the final and indeed helping to get England to that final, through the group matches, quarters and semis.

The final against Spain was very similar to England’s quarter-final win over Portugal. They had to defend their 1-0 lead in that match for pretty much the entire second half too.

Anthony Gordon was involved in most of England’s best early attacking play and on six minutes, shot low to force a save from Spain keeper Arnau Tenas.

A minute later and Anthony Gordon looked to have picked out Morgan Gibbs-White in the middle for a tap in but a great defensive interception saved Spain.

The match pretty even as the first half went on, until Levi Colwill hit the bar with a header and then in the fourth minute of added first half time, a deflected free-kick goal credited to Curtis Jones on the stroke of half-time put England in the driving seat.

Spain came out after the break going full on for the equaliser and seven minutes later they thought they’d got it, only for VAR to show that the scorer was offside.

England penned back and grateful for Anthony Gordon as at times he did give them some release from the press.

On 63 minutes good work from the Newcastle player, with no support he manages to keep possession despite being outnumbered and eventually Gabriel Veiga feels forced to foul him, the Spanish player getting booked.

Only a minute later and England with a great chance to take the game away from Spain. In his loose role up front, Anthony Gordon goes wide left and gets a great cross in to Morgan Gibbs-White but the Forest player can’t get his effort on target and make it 2-0.

At so many previous tournaments the England Under 21s have promised so much and you look at the squad and see so many players already playing Premier League football, yet so often they have flopped.

Some real grit though now and the whole team dug in, as Spain increasingly dominated and England relying on rare breaks, though those rare breaks produced a couple of really good chances that England failed to take.

However, with 20 minutes to go, Abel Ruiz missing an absolute sitter when heading wide.

England Under 21s boss Lee Carsley trying to see out the game, Anthony Gordon the last of five subs made to help get the clock ticking down and add fresh legs.

As the time ticked down the situation ever more tense but suddenly we are into added time, the board showing six more minutes.

England standing firm though and then in the sixth of those six minutes, with only seconds to go, after a Colwill challenge on Ruiz in the box, the VAR official asks the referee to go to his pitchside monitor. Penalty!

England keeper James Trafford saves it! The follow up as well! Then the ball blazed over the bar!

In the aftermath of the penalty save, Antonio Blanco and Morgan Gibbs-White get red cards as it all kicks off.

The VAR delay, the penalty and the red cards means that eventually it is 12 minutes of added time BUT England bring it home.

They did look the real deal this time and with six wins in six matches, eleven goals scored and zero goals conceded, they are rightfully European champions.

Having shown equal amounts of flair and grit to lift the trophy.

Playing in Georgia, the England record at these Under 21 Euros has been:

Group matches:

England 2 Czech Republic 0

England 2 Israel 0

England 2 Germany 0

Quarter-final:

England 1 Portugal 0

Semi-final:

England 3 Israel 0

Final:

England 1 Spain 0

