Opinion

Champions League, Newcastle United and positive thoughts

Champions League qualification.

An amazing end to our season.

Money banked for the “Project” and our onward trajectory is upward.

Sandro Tonali has signed and hopefully a couple more incoming.

Not since Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson were in charge, have I looked forward so much to the footie.

Having watched the excellent interview with our Chairman, the anticipation of what is to come is wow. His words showing where he expects us to be.

The announcements of TV games for the start of the season means we are moving into military style operations to try and obtain tickets and get to games. I have already bagged tickets for the Brighton game, in the home end unfortunately.

Will domestic silverware arrive in 2024?

I know a few Spurs fans living here in London and I have enjoyed the one upmanship that this last season has given me. Some good Champions League evenings ahead and me and my twelve year old son cannot wait.

Hopefully a few games for us to enjoy, even an away day in Europe a possibility?

I for one am of the camp that is, the League Cup could have been won and we would have had our first trophy in my lifetime (Not quite true, I was a two year old when we won the Fairs Cup). Silverware a priority in my book, no matter what it is. Mourinho took the League Cup seriously and went on to win plenty more with Chelsea.

My lad seemed to accept defeat pretty well. Much better than me that is. Maybe supporting a team that he watched get relegated to the Championship back in 2016 has positioned him in a good place mindset.

Before the League Cup final he was telling me our chances were less than fifty-fifty. I was gutted at the result, as I had convinced myself that it was written in the stars (I hate Man U) and also the fact we had managed to avoid Man City.

My son took it on the chin, confident in the knowledge that we will be winning trophies soon. Being surrounded by Man U Arsenal and Chelsea supporting youngsters (we live in London) I find myself checking what I say and holding back but with that smile that says you’re not ready for us.

At the start of last season I was asked by the same youngsters, who I thought would win the league and jokingly I said Newcastle United. Tongue in cheek I stuck to my mantra, much to the young lads and lasses amusement.

Under Ashley I had just shrugged and rolled with the gloating and mickey taking towards me and our great club. Now I believe we are on the cusp of greatness. I cannot wait for us to win that first one.

Psychologically we are in a good place. Bring on the new young entertainers but with a ruthless streak. Our youngsters on the pitch (they are not much older than the kids I work with) I confidently predict we will win a trophy this coming season. This is our real break out season, where we flex our muscles after escaping the fourteen years of Ashley incarceration. Then, if the kids are united, you never know! – trust me, Eddie’s kids will be on fire next season.

The lads who asked me where Newcastle would finish are gone now, but come September, I will have the same response should anyone dare challenge me, except this year I actually believe it is possible.

