Castore the clowns

I’m a Southern Mag, which nowadays means limited access to the club in the way of getting to see games. In fairness, I won’t moan about that, as it shows we are on the up as a club with tickets hard to come by.

One thing I can do though, is buy my kids the replica shirts and training wear, which keeps their interest and loyalties to Newcastle United.

However, this now seems to be a challenge as well… step forward Castore!

I will admit that I do actually like the kits, they are a big improvement on Puma. What I can’t handle with Castore though is how unprepared they are to supply a big club like ours.

Last season, I waited over a month on the home shirt for my eldest after ordering via the website, I put this down to bad luck.

So this season, my kids were eager to get the new kits ordered as soon as they came out.

The home shirt for my eldest arrived within a week which I thought was pretty reasonable. The away kit for my youngest is now at the three week mark for not being received.

That’s fairly frustrating to pay your money and not to receive the shirt, but it’s pretty damn upsetting for an eight year old kid to ask everyday if it’s arrived, made worse by seeing his older brother in his kit that did arrive.

Now, I wouldn’t write a rant to The Mag without giving Castore and Newcastle United the chance to sort this out…

I’ve emailed Castore through the club twice in the past 11 days, I’ve emailed Castore direct and I’ve also commented on their social media posts to try and get them to reply, but it seems that they are all too busy taking new orders without being able to supply existing ones.

Not receiving a reply from either the club or Castore is disappointing.

We are some of the most loyal fans in the world, we certainly deserve better service from the club’s partners.

Let’s hope someone from the club actually reads this site and can get this sorted out for my lad, as I have had enough of the tears every night!

