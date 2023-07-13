News

Bruno Guimaraes talks about what is his best position ahead of the new season

Newcastle United fans awaiting the return of Bruno Guimaraes.

Along with other international players, including his Brazil teammate Joelinton, the former Lyon midfielder has been allowed an extended break due to playing for his country in the summer.

At times maybe not looking 100% towards the end of the season due to an ankle issue, hopefully this summer break will have done the trick and put him right for this massive season ahead.

Bruno Guimaraes has been visiting family and friends in Brazil and has also been talking to the media over there.

With Newcastle heading into the Champions League, a lot of added interest in Brazil with Joelinton and Bruno such big players in the team.

Bruno Guimaraes talking to Globo Esporte ahead of returning for pre-season preparations:

There’s always that doubt: are you a number five who arrives in the attack, or a number eight who scores well? Or nowadays the steering wheel to do both functions well?

‘For me, you have to know how to do both.

‘Last season I played many games at Newcastle as a defensive midfielder, some as a second and in the national team I play more as a second. It’s where I prefer to play.

‘It all depends on the coach, what he will propose to me, my role.

I can play five, eight, the important thing is to be in the cake.

‘I think that to be a defensive midfielder today you have to take a ball from a cart on the line and score a goal with a fish in the other area.

‘For me, the most important part of football today is the midfield.’

And the role of dad? How much has Matteo changed your life?

‘I’m enjoying it too much, it’s a dream come true.

I always wanted to be a father. Being the father of a boy like that is too rewarding. I’m learning things from him. I want to know how to educate! I ask my father, my mother, how to talk…

‘Sometimes, he’s disobedient as hell, he doesn’t understand anything. It’s just the beginning. I have always been very attached to the family.

‘Now, with my son, if you can leave me locked in the house, I’m happy and fulfilled.’

You are from Rio de Janeiro and live in one of the coldest cities in England. How did you adapt?

‘Thank God, there’s a Brazilian steakhouse, which is my second home, and it’s called Rio.

‘Whenever the games end, if you want to find me, just go there.

‘Despite being a small city, there are Brazilians.

‘Honestly, winter is tough. You wake up, go take off the blanket and it’s already damn cold. Even with a heater, we think: “What am I doing here?”.

‘But the effort is worth it, everyone’s welcome. I feel great, but winter is complicated.’

