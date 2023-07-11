Videos

Bruno Guimaraes singing his magic hat song to Brazilian media is everything you could have dreamed of

Bruno Guimaraes hasn’t returned to the training ground as yet.

This past weekend the majority of the Newcastle United first team squad returned to the training ground, to run through a series of tests as to their physical condition and begin pre-season preparations as part of the group.

For Bruno Guimaraes and others, that bit will come a little later, as with the majority of the other international players he is currently working alone on his own personal NUFC fitness plan, ahead of joining the main group.

Eddie Howe making clear that it is essential that those who have been with their national squads this summer, especially those with family and friends living a considerable distance away, are given a delayed return date.

As recently as 20 June, both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton played for Brazil against Senegal, so some downtime certainly needed.

Both players have travelled back to Brazil and have been happy to share on social media the various ways they are switching off from the demands of ‘work’ at Newcastle United, both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes clearly looking as though the switch off is doing the world of good.

However, in the case of Bruno Guimaraes, he has also been doing a bit of media whilst back home, in the relaxed setting of talking to the Charla Podcast in Brazil.

The independent Manchester City site City Xtra has provided a translation of a small part of what Bruno Guimaraes had to say during this one and a half hour clearly amusing chat (assuming so due to the amount of laughter, m Portuguese not so good…):

“We know that Manchester City is a step above all teams in England.

“It’s the worst game when we play there, I hate it.

“It feels like we’re all children and they’re professionals. It’s horrible.

“It feels like they’re playing with 15 players, and we’re playing with seven. You look and say, ‘Wow, there are so many blue guys.’ It’s unbelievable. And they’re all crazy good.

“Sometimes we talk, the coach asks: ‘Press the right side, the left side…’

“Against Manchester City, how do you play?!

“You go out there and let them score right away… It’s very difficult, there are so many good players.”

Of more interest to Newcastle United fans though, is something that needs NO TRANSLATION.

Bruno Guimaraes singing his magic hat song to Brazilian media (In English!) is everything you could have dreamed of…

Go to 52.40 on the Charla Podcast video below to hear/watch him sing it (the Bruno magic hat song does of course contain one or two sear words, so please don’t press the button if you don’t want to hear them):

Bruno Guimaraes, we just love you even more.

