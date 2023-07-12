News

Bruno Guimaraes gives emotional new interview – Best decision of my life

Bruno Guimaraes perfectly fits the description of a football player who plays with his heart on his sleeve.

Obviously this is one of the key reasons why Newcastle United fans love him so much, though not by any means is it the only one.

Bruno Guimaraes arrived at St James’ Park when Newcastle were second bottom of the Premier League at the end of January 2022 and seemingly with one foot already in the Championship.

Eighteen months on and the midfielder is now, along with his teammates, looking forward to a season featuring Champions League football.

Over in Brazil, Bruno Guimaraes giving an emotional interview ahead of this new upcoming 2023/24 season.

Bruno Guimaraes talking to Globo Esporte and asked about Newcastle United set for Champions League football and the original decision to move to St James’ Park:

You come back for a special season at Newcastle, back in the Champions League after 20 years. How proud are you to achieve this feat so quickly? A year and a half ago, you arrived with the club practically relegated…

‘For me, it was even more special.

‘When I arrived, it was already the new project (with a new owner), but the club was in the relegation zone.

‘A lot of people called me crazy, crazy for going there, but it was the best decision of my life.

‘In the following season, we already got a place in the Champions League and stopped the city. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like if we’re champions. The guys are going to put that down.

‘It was special, a remarkable year for everyone. We stayed at the G-4 for almost 30 rounds. We really deserve this Champions League qualification.’

Your adaptation [at Newcastle United] was immediate, right?!

‘I think it’s the first club like this.

‘At Lyon I felt good but at Newcastle I’m really at home.

‘The fans love me, the coach loves me, everyone loves me. It’s a wonderful feeling.

‘Joelinton at the beginning was my translator, a big brother, who also had a wonderful season. Everyone on the team had a year of hats off.

‘Adaptation was very good. French I learned faster but English took me a little longer. Today, I manage, I give interviews. I quite like it. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League.

‘I’m already an idol of the fans [at Newcastle United], it’s too cool.

‘Even my father is famous as hell there (laughs).

‘In a season and a half, we reached the Champions League, and the tendency is to improve.

‘It’s a process that is not meant to be like PSG to go out and hire the best. The guys think about the future’

