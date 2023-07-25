Opinion

BBC Sport neutrals comments on Richard Masters reaction to Saudi Arabia PIF influence

Interesting to see what Richard Masters has had to say to BBC Sport abut the Saudi Arabia PIF influence on the Premier League.

As well as Newcastle United being 80% owned by Saudi PIF, they (PIF) have now also taken a 75% stake in four different Saudi Pro League clubs.

That quartet (and others) of Saudi Pro League clubs have then started recruiting a growing number of Premier League ‘name’ players.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters telling BBC Sport that he “wouldn’t be too concerned at the moment” about the Saudi Arabia PIF growing influence in football and in particular, the Premier League.

Richard Masters talking to BBC Sport:

“Something new is obviously happening.

“The Saudi Pro League have stated they want to be a top 10 league by 2030. They are investing in players and managers to try to raise the profile of the league and clubs.

“It has taken us 30 years to get to the position that we have in terms of profile, competitiveness and the revenue streams that we have.

“I wouldn’t be too concerned at the moment but, obviously, Saudi Arabian clubs have as much right to purchase players as any other league does.

“In the end, the Premier League is a £6bn-a-year operation in terms of revenue and that money is spent reinvested into the pitch.

“All good competitions have to have revenue streams to back them up.”

Premier League clubs have complained that Allan Saint-Maximin’s transfer fee to be paid by Al-Ahli could be inflated to help Newcastle United stay within Financial Fair Play regulations, with Saudi Arabia PIF holding a controlling stake in both clubs.

Richard Masters answering BBC Sport on that one by stating that the Premier League’s “associated party transaction rules, which are 18 months old now” should help avoid such a scenario, with fair market value being decided by “comparable evidence” and “independent assessments”.

Richard Masters talking to BBC Sport about imminent Allan Saint-Maximin move to Al-Ahli:

“That transaction hasn’t taken place yet but anything which is inter-company has to be a fair market value and the rules cater for that.

“I think our rules are robust.

They are relatively new but they should be able to cope with that particular transaction.”

BBC Sport neutrals comment on what Richard Masters had to say:

‘He knows that if the Saudis pulls their investment from the Premiership, the Premiership will crumble like a deck of cards. Reason he chose his words very carefully.’

‘No it won’t. There isn’t a load of investment in the Premier League except owning chelsea and newcastle. They might sponsor some clubs but the whole leaggue isn’t reliant on saudi.’

‘What on Earth are you talking about? What investment?? They bought Newcastle United! You think if the Saudis leave Newcastle, the Premier League will “crumble like a deck of cards” ???’

Newcastle are the only club with Saudi ownership, but….

‘Saudi clubs have non-equity investments that aren’t scrutinized the way ownership shares are in ELEVEN Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United. It’s usually in the form of bloated payments for merchandise or local broadcast rights.’

‘Saudi money helped Boehly and his hedge fund buy the club. If you know anything about Saudi (especially their Crown Prince), you’d know that one dollar of Saudi money invested in something means they control it. No matter what anyone says.’

‘Saudi Arabia are simply doing what the major leagues in Europe have done to the ‘minor’ leagues and that is cream off the talent using their excess of wealth.

The fact the shoe is now on the other foot should bring many to their senses but I don’t think it will matter.

Money allows a tiny number of people to do what the heck they like.

I cannot see it changing any time soon.’

‘It kind of stinks of double standards to me, I’m an Arsenal fan and would hate to lose our best players to the Saudi league for nothing but money but ultimately its what our league has been doing to others, including its own. The teams lower down the Premier league and EFL have had their squads constantly picked at for years by the top 6, and now we’re complaining!’

‘It will not be long until UEFA and the Saudi FA find a way to include places for the Saudi teams in the Champions League, everything has it’s price in football.’

‘As if people will be turning away from the PL and on to the Saudi league. They are A LONG way from being a threat, not until they have clubs with the history and fans that we have. People want to watch Man U v Liverpool, or AC v Inter, or Barca v Real. No one cares about Ronaldo’s Saudi team v Mbappe’s Saudi team.’

‘Wait till the WAGs find out what living in Saudi is like for women.’

‘I expect the actual Saudi league to be underwhelming. No real fans, no real rivalries. Basically modern football with the good bits taken out. For all its problems, there’s a reason EPL has been successful.’

‘You think this is worrying. Wait till you work out who owns London’s high value real estate, the Scottish highlands, our biggest companies and the national debt.’

‘I have always thought J Henderson seemed a likeable person, and I know he has displayed a selfless attitude in most situations, to be outspoken about certain things, but the hypocrisy, the u-turn in principles just for a few extra quid. Poor.’

‘The beginning of the end for all top-flight leagues outside of Saudi Arabia as they have considerably more of that thing the top players, the agents they employ, the big sponsors, and the sports subscription tv companies worship above all else.’

‘Ya I agree. We should just let the Americans buy the premier league. They really are great custodians of “soccer”. Can’t wait till Liverpool play Manchester in Chicago with great half time show and ad time outs.’

‘Nothing corrupt here at all!

Sportswashing unlimited.’

‘Richard Masters’ new job in Saudi?’

‘(Arsenal fan) This guy is the face of everything wrong with football, he sat in a interview not so long ago, saying they had cast Orion insurance from PIF the Saudi government would have no say in the running on what was NUFC (noe Saudi FC) with agreed actions of this was proven not to be the case, it’s now being proven 100% the Saudi government makes ALL the decisions for Saudi FC…and the FA has downSweet FA.

What I don’t get is, it’s been proven the chairman is a sitting government ministers, which means the government runs Saudi fc.. but zero action, shameful ..but money talks everything else walks’

‘I think there’s a degree of naivety about Masters’ comments. He is of course entirely correct as concerns revenues and if taking Saudi’s stated aim of top 10 league by 2030 literally. In reality though they are making a play as they’ve done with LIV golf. Throw enough money at it and force a conversation, whether that’s about Saudi clubs in a super league or the league joining Uefa.’

‘I’m more concerned about the Americans buying up the Premier league. Are they interested in football, sorry ‘soccer’, or are they just here to make money.

The Glazers at ManU are an example.’

‘If Saudi clubs are able to throw 100s of millions at one player tgen the Premier League should be concerned as it will eventually lead to all the best players going there.

The Saudi buying power is also something that could possibly be abused by certain clubs who want to get aroubd FFP.’

‘I think you massively overestimate the willingness of players to go there. Living in Saudi will be completely different to over here. It’s like China – lots of noise, no real change.

Also, it is FAR cheaper for them to buy clubs here rather than pay over the odds for a few players.’

‘ASM is going for about 25m. We bought him for 16.5m and hes had some great games. He’s easily worth 35 – 40m. The usual septic six at it again. No doubt LiVARpool are leading the complaints.’

‘All the top players can go and play in Saudi Arabia for all I care. We can manage without them. The greed in football at the highest level is just spiralling out of control. Loyalty means nothing, all about money. I would quite happily go back to the days before SKY basically took control of English football.’

‘Money, and especially the kind of money that Saudi Arabia can offer, has become the biggest motivator in football, far above career advancement and winning honours. The Saudi’s know that everything has a price and they can afford to pay it.

There will be a Champions League final there before you know it, and don’t rule out even more younger, big name players going there, too.’

‘Premier League clubs are concerned that Saint-Maximin’s fee could be inflated? Are these the same clubs that spent £60m on Mount & £100m on Rice?! Just to name two…’

‘Wasn’t he apposed to the Newcastle takeover? Smacks of double standards. Money is poisoning Football’s soul.’

‘So Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli for at least £150m at current prices – that should do Newcastle and FFP nicely!’

‘(Arsenal fan) I have zero issue with them buying players, anyone that does, the problem is with them and not the PIF, as long as it’s no dodgy deals funding money back into clubs they own in the PL ..here looking at you Saudi FC….’

‘Masters isn’t concerned by the Saudis…Because he already works for them. They already own two clubs in the PL. Make no mistake, if the Saudis front money for something (ie the finance behind Chelsea’s sale last year) then they control it. The PL is just another department of the Kingdom of Saudi.’

‘What we’re seeing is a coming together of free market rules and state power. Entire countries literally competing with clubs to buy players. I don’t blame the Gulf states. They are investing in something to make their country more recognised. I blame western countries for doing nothing preserve their leagues. You can’t compete with countries without state intervention.’

