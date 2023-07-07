Opinion

BBC Sport comments as Anthony Gordon key man for England U21s getting to Euros final – Interesting!

BBC Sport have given excellent coverage to the Under 21s Euros as England have reached the final.

Interesting to read the comments from fans as England have progressed, especially those (comments) on a certain… Anthony Gordon.

Sky Sports covered the last Under 21s Euros but this time the only option has been to watch online via the UEFA website, which appears to be still the only option for the final at 5pm on Saturday, as England take on Spain.

England U21s have won all five games on their way to the final, scoring ten goals and conceding none.

Asked to play in an unaccustomed role as a striker (the furthest man forward anyway), the Newcastle player has excelled in his all round play, as well as scoring twice and getting an assist.

Plenty of interesting comments from the BBC Sport visitors on England’s U21s Euros campaign, especially reacting to Anthony Gordon’s form in the tournament:

‘I’d forgotten how young Anthony Gordon was. Loads more to come from him in the Prem.’

‘I have been very impressed by Anthony Gordon. he has been England’s best performer by far.’

‘Gordon finally starting to show his true potential, looks like the Everton setup was holding him back.’

‘Well done the mighty england.any chance of putting the final on live please bbc.its not much to ask?’

‘Anthony Gordon – the man constantly vilified by all the loud-mouthed ‘experts’ (ie idiots).’

‘Good for Gordon (after man of the match performance and scoring only goal v Portugal in quarter-finals).

Another fine performance from England’s youngsters. Bodes well.’

‘A pity he left Everton.’

‘(An Everton fan) Watched the game yesterday. Gordon didn’t play well at all. He scored the goal though and that’s all people will remember.’

‘Well played England. I’m not really sure why this tournament is only being streamed on the UEFA website and not shown somewhere live. Seems a bit of a wasted opportunity by the terrestrial channels.’

‘Well done Anthony Gordon’

‘Absolutely, love him or loathe him – he looks like a good prospect.

Hopefully under Eddie Howe at Newcastle he can be developed into a proper player.

I’m sure Eddie will make sure he dials back on the petulance that he can sometimes display.

Could be a future star for England if he gets his head down.’

‘Well done Anthony Gordon.

Although he still makes me think of a high school bully from a John Hughes 1980s, coming of age film.’

‘Great to see the under 21’s doing so well, bodes well for the future and full England Team.’

‘How many of these young talented stars will be in the England team at the next World Cup then?’

‘I wish the homegrown/trained at club numbers were increased to 12 from 8 at premier league clubs too many have no local or English players in them.’

‘Ey that Gordon fella’s alright, maybe Newcastle should have signed him instead of that overrated floppy-haired flop from Everton, what was his name again?’

‘All these young guys could be a bedrock of their respective sides going forward.’

‘What a time for English football.The seniors are a top force in the world,the ladies are Euro queens and the young lads in the final.’

‘Well done England. Shame we can only watch it by registering with UEFA TV.’

‘Surely it makes commercial sense to sell the rights for the final, its Sat evening peak audience, I will be watching online if not.’

‘Shows the talent is there and finally coming through in droves now we have allowed academies to match the number of hours allowed to train youth players to those on the continent. Think before the change we were only allowing 20% of the time of the continental academies. The impact on the technical ability of the youth players is huge.’

