Transfer Market

BBC Sport and Sky Sports report Harvey Barnes transfer to Newcastle United now imminent

Harvey Barnes looks set to finally complete his move to Newcastle United,

Late Wednesday afternoon, both Sky Sports and BBC Sport saying that their information is that the transfer is imminent.

The Leicester winger set to sign for and join up with the Newcastle United squad in the United States, the squad having flown out earlier this morning ahead of three friendlies on the East Coast next week.

Personal terms said not to be a problem and the two clubs now set to finally agree at last on a transfer fee.

The fact that Allan Saint-Maximin is now set to move, opens up the space in the NUFC squad and helps ensure the Harvey Barnes deal can be done and Newcastle United stay within FFP parameters, with also scope to add another player or two to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Leicester set off on Thursday for their own pre-season overseas trip, playing games in Thailand. The plan is obviously to get this deal done with Newcastle United and Harvey Barnes won’t be on the plane, as the Foxes look to use his transfer fee to help fund further new signings of their own to make a major promotion push.

Newcastle United has always been the first choice destination for Harvey Barnes, rather than Aston Villa and West Ham, who had also registered an interest in signing the winger. The Leicester winger wanting the chance of Champions League football as just one of the major reasons for coming to St James’ Park, as well as the overall NUFC project. Barnes also hoping to use the transfer as a platform to be able to break into the England squad and go to the 2024 Euros in Germany next summer.

Harvey Barnes hasn’t been involved in either of Leicester’s friendlies against Northampton and Peterborough, with claims of ‘injury’ and ‘problems’ preventing him being involved.

Despite the relegation last season, Harvey Barnes scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, 13 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

His overall stats also very much stand up to the closest scrutiny. In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists.

