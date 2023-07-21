News

Aston Villa make public their ticket allocation for first match of the season at Newcastle United

In 22 days time, Aston Villa travel to St James’ Park.

The game against Newcastle United kicking off the season for both clubs.

The Newcastle v Aston Villa match kicking off at 5.30pm on Saturday 12 August.

Match by match tickets not on sale to Newcastle United fans so far, but on Friday afternoon, Aston Villa publishing details of the away allocation.

Aston Villa official announcement – 21 July 2023:

Aston Villa can confirm ticket details for our 2023/24 Premier League season opener at Newcastle United.

Villa have an allocation of 3,202 tickets for the clash against the Magpies at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 12 (ko 5.30pm).

Ticket Prices

ADULT £30

OVER 65 £25

FULL-TIME STUDENT £25

UNDER 18 £19

Ticket Ballot

For another chance to secure away tickets, keep an eye on Pride Rewards.

Tickets go into a ballot on Pride Rewards for selected away games and they’re available to Season Tickets Holders and Members only.

Aston Villa are starting to sell tickets for this St James’ Park from Monday (24 July 2023).

At the Newcastle United end of things, those fans who aren’t season ticket holders are still waiting to hear when they can renew / buy a membership for the 2023/24 season, which then usually allows them to get first chance to try and buy match by match tickets when they become available.

Newcastle United Premier League matches for August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

