Anthony Gordon – Watch him playing for England on Sunday as UEFA make match available live

Newcastle fans can watch Anthony Gordon in action this Sunday afternoon with England.

The young lions are kicking off at 5pm, taking on Portugal in their Under 21s Euros quart-final.

Sky Sports showed the 2021 tournament but didn’t bid for the rights this time. However, fans are still able to watch the England game (and others) on UEFA’s official website.

Go HERE and it is a simple free registration (top right corner of your screen press SIGN IN) and then register if you haven’t already) with UEFA, that then allows you to watch the matches.

If winning against Portugal, Anthony Gordon and his England teammates would then face Israel pm Wednesday in the semi-finals, with a place in the final on Saturday up for grabs.

The full England Under 21 squad for this 2023 European Under-21 Championship:

Goalkeepers:

Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders:

Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders:

Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards:

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City) Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

