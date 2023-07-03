News

Anthony Gordon is man of the match as he sends England through to Euro semi-final

Eddie Howe was determined to sign Anthony Gordon are increasingly beginning to understand why.

The Newcastle United boss revealed after the January signing that the plan had been to move for the Everton player in the summer 2023 transfer window.

However, with Everton in a desperate FFP and overall financial situation, Newcastle took advantage and signed Anthony Gordon in January.

Newcastle fans had seen glimpses in the final months of the season but not nearly enough to justify a £40m signing, though most Newcastle supporters happy to trust Eddie Howe’s judgement, especially when Anthony Gordon was only 21 when signing for NUFC.

The player said he was really looking forward to this summer’s Under 21 Euros finals with England, especially as it would give a huge boost in helping to reach the fitness levels needed to play in an Eddie Howe team.

Well, these Under 21 Euros are delivering that AND so much more for Anthony Gordon.

With already a goal and an assist in the group matches, the Newcastle player once again led the line for England in their quarter-final match on Sunday against Portugal.

Having already seen a left foot effort from a tight angle saved, a very good team move on 34 minutes ended with Gibbs-White pulling the ball back from the right and having taken up a great position and losing his marker, Anthony Gordon smashed the ball home from ten yards, giving the keeper no chance.

A great finish and massive goal for England.

England have been dominant this tournament and won all three group games with a 2-0 scoreline but really had to dig in second-half. Portugal piling on the pressure with Anthony Gordon the big hope for England and very reliant on him to relieve that Portugal pressure when getting the ball up the pitch.

The Newcastle United player showing great ability and versatility in the main striking role, linking up play and firing in shots when getting the opportunity to do so.

In the end though, that first half Anthony Gordon striker proving enough, sending England through to the semi-finals of these Under 21 Euros, where they will play Israel at 5pm on Wednesday. A final at 5pm on Saturday could then await against either Spain or Ukraine, the latter shocking the French with a surprise 3-1 win yesterday.

Newcastle fans had seen Anthony Gordon as someone who could potentially play on either wing but Eddie Howe recognising that his signing can also play as the main striker or just behind. In this main striker role, Anthony Gordon has already shown he is prepared to shoot with both feet, can link up play, plus has scored with a great header and then that no nonsense right foot finish on Sunday, plus he played the full game against Portugal with his fitness / stamina clearly on the up.

The signs are looking promising.

Presented with his man of the match award after his goal defeated Portugal, Anthony Gordon spoke to the media:

“You are going to get chances and it is up to me to finish them.

“I probably should have had one or two more, which I’m a bit gutted about.

“I’m extremely tired but happy for the win, happy for the character we showed, the way we dug in.

“We have had a lot of top performances so far in this tournament and today was a completely different challenge.

“A completely different game where they [Portugal] had a lot of the ball but we came through it and dug in as a team.”

The full England Under 21 squad for this 2023 European Under-21 Championship:

Goalkeepers:

Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders:

Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders:

Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards:

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City) Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

