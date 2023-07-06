News

Anthony Gordon and teammates perfection as Newcastle United squad return to base

Whilst his Newcastle United teammates were looking forward to some rest and recuperation, a different story for Anthony Gordon.

He was very much welcoming a summer with as much football as possible, to help him reach the fitness levels needed to play for Eddie Howe.

Things couldn’t have gone better for the former Everton player, as he has been a stand out star for England these past couple of weeks, his form and fitness there for all to see.

England absolutely dominant at the Under 21 Euros and now looking forward to finishing the job off on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon excellent again on Wednesday, playing up front once again. The Newcastle United player winning a penalty on 17 minutes that Gibbs-White blazed wide.

That only delayed the inevitable though as England dominated, restricting Israel to only one shot on target all game and 33% possession.

A great team performance with Anthony Gordon integral to that, England getting their first goal just before the break with Gibbs-White making up for his penalty miss, Palmer and Archer adding second-half strikes.

Playing in Georgia, the England record at these Under 21 Euros has been:

Group matches:

England 2 Czech Republic 0

England 2 Israel 0

England 2 Germany 0

Quarter-final:

England 1 Portugal 0

Semi-final:

England 3 Israel 0

At so many previous tournaments the England Under 21s have promised so much and you look at the squad and see so many players already playing Premier League football, yet so often they have flopped.

They do look the real deal this time and with five wins in five matches, ten goals scored and zero goals conceded, just now a case of doing the business on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon and his England teammates meet Spain in the final on Saturday, a 5pm kick-off in Batumi, Georgia.

Meanwhile, The Athletic report that the Newcastle United squad are scheduled to be heading back to the training ground today to begin pre-season preparations.

One thing for sure, when Anthony Gordon eventually joins up with them, he will be absolutely flying. Buoyed by his form and fitness AND hopefully with a Euro 21s winners medal in his pocket.

The full England Under 21 squad for this 2023 European Under-21 Championship:

Goalkeepers:

Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders:

Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders:

Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards:

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City) Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

