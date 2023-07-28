Allan Saint-Maximin the 16th most important Newcastle United player this coming season
We are still waiting for the formal completion of the Allan Saint-Maximin transfer to the Saudi Pro League.
The wait for this deal to be publicly confirmed, isn’t that much of a surprise, as pretty much all of the high profile moves this summer to Al-Ahli and the other clubs have followed a similar path.
Indeed, the likelihood is that Allan Saint-Maximin finds himself now in a queue, with Al-Ahli still yet to finalise and announce Riyad Mahrez. The Saudi club obviously wanting to maximise the impact of these big name signings arriving and spreading them out. So once the Man City star is announced, that is likely to be only when the clock will be able to start ticking on ASM then being formally made public.
Newcastle United are clearly relaxed about the whole thing and I don’t see any possibility of the move not happening, especially when in the meantime NUFC have brought in Harvey Barnes.
Anyway, as we wait for Allan Saint-Maximin to officially leave, I thought I would have a look at where he would have been placed if staying at Newcastle United for the 2023/24 season.
With the squad as it now is, where would ASM have ranked in terms of importance / value.
The idea came to mind after reading / hearing so many debates on whether or not Allan Saint-Maximin should have been sold / kept.
Anyway, here is my list of how important I feel the current Newcastle United players are for the new 2023/24 season, from most important to least important:
Alexander Isak
Bruno Guimaraes
Nick Pope
Kieran Trippier
Sven Botman
Joelinton
Sandro Tonali
Fabian Schar
Harvey Barnes
Anthony Gordon
Callum Wilson
Miguel Almiron
Dan Burn
Joe Willock
Sean Longstaff
Allan Saint-Maximin
Martin Dubravka
Matt Targett
Elliot Anderson
Jamaal Lascelles
Jacob Murphy
Harrison Ashby
Javier Manquillo
Loris Karius
Emil Krafth
Matt Ritchie
Paul Dummett
Mark Gillespie
Isaac Hayden
Ryan Fraser
Jeff Hendrick
I left out 17 year old Lewis Miley as I think a bit unfair trying to place / value him at such an early stage, one thing for sure though, what a prospect he is looking! I took Jamal Lewis out of the list as he has gone to Watford on loan, Karl Darlow the same as he is set to sign for Leeds.
As you can see, I placed Allan Saint-Maximin at 16th in the current squad of players when it comes to most important for the new season, one place below midfielder Sean Longstaff and one above reserve keeper Martin Dubravka.
I think that if he had stayed, ASM would have made a contribution, but likely off the bench in most cases. Unless a lot of injuries came along, first team starts would have been minimal. The likes of Gordon, Almiron and Barnes all ahead of Allan Saint-Maximin as wingers, whilst last season Eddie Howe also proved very successful when playing the likes of Joelinton and Joe Willock wide left.
Elliot Anderson also impressed ever more when getting a bit more opportunity towards the end of last season, so I’m looking forward to seeing how much he can achieve this season, how many places he could potentially move up this list above.
Allan Saint-Maximin had been an essential for three seasons but in 2022/23 it proved all change after that opening month when he destroyed Man City and scored the wonder goal (his only one of the season…) against Wolves. It is time for ASM to move on and his transfer playing a pivotal part in dealing with FFP and allowing Eddie Howe to land Harvey Barnes and potentially another one or two other new signings to come.
