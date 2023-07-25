Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin question answered

Allan Saint-Maximin is on his way out of St James’ Park.

Still waiting for the official formal announcement but our French enigma is off to Al-Ahli.

For so long, Allan Saint-Maximin was a player that Newcastle United fans feared losing.

Arriving as a 22 year old in August 2019, ASM lit St James’ Park up with some much needed positivity as Mike Ashley forced Rafa Benitez out and replaced him with Steve Bruce.

Bruce arrived promising that his Newcastle United team would always play on the front foot, like so much else in his two three years and three months at NUFC that proved to be nonsense.

The Man Utd fan instead playing ultra negative football and the only attacking plan appeared to be, give the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin and hope he does something. Luckily for Steve Bruce and the Newcastle United fans, that usually was the case.

ASM may not have had the greatest end product in terms of goals and assists (three PL goals and four assists in 2019/20, exactly the same in 2020/21) in his two full seasons under Bruce, but little wonder, as he was usually receiving the ball near his own goal with his back to the direction where he wanted to head.

What he did do repeatedly was get the ball up the pitch, relieve the pressure on the defence, plus most importantly gave fans a reason to turn up / tune in, some excitement in such a depressing time at Newcastle United.

As I said at the start, Allan Saint-Maximin a player who Newcastle fans spent so much time fearing they would lose. The player that was pretty much always the stand out for opposition fans, including the ‘big’ clubs.

Endless speculation that one day soon Newcastle United would lose their talisman, Allan Saint-Maximin moving on to a more ambitious club.

Fair to say that nobody was picking out Al-Ahli as that ambitious club ASM would end up at.

Newcastle supporters now embroiled in endless debates / arguments about whether NUFC should be selling him.

Well for me, that Allan Saint-Maximin is a question easily answered.

If it is really such a blunder selling ASM, why are there no other clubs interested in taking him?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure that there are plenty of clubs, home and abroad, who would want Allan Saint-Maximin if he was available on loan or on the cheap.

However, reality is that Allan Saint-Maximin is heading out to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli and nobody else has made any kind of a serious effort to buy him.

The much reported (and objected to!) transfer fee is £30m, which is pretty standard / even low, in this current transfer market, yet nobody offering more, or even the same.

Newcastle United fought off the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham to land Harvey Barnes for close to £40m, yet these clubs and the rest aren’t fighting to sign Allan Saint-Maximin.

Much is made of Newcastle United having an excellent recruitment set-up now and I totally agree with that view.

However, every single other major club will have similar and they don’t just spend tens of millions of pounds on an instant decision. They will look at all the data, as well as the evidence of their own eyes, then come to their final conclusions on any particular transfer target. With Allan Saint-Maximin, clearly the clubs, home and abroad, who could afford £30m+, have said no to trying to sign ASM.

Seen as pretty much every Premier League club could stretch to that transfer fee with the riches now available in the English top tier, the reality is that PL clubs haven’t pressed the button.

I’m sure Newcastle United would prefer not to sell to another Premier League club, but with such a big current struggle when dealing with FFP parameters, if another PL club was offering £5m / £10m more than Al-Ahli, then they would be very happy to take that higher offer.

Allan Saint-Maximin has proved to be too valuable an asset to be sitting on the NUFC bench and used as a supersub, other Premier League clubs clearly seeing similar, it not making sense to recruit a player at that price who they don’t see as an automatic first eleven choice.

Some magical moments and some great matches to remember Allan Saint-Maximin for, but, time for him to move on.

