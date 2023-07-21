Transfer Market

Allan Saint-Maximin medical booked ahead of joining Firmino, Mendy and Mahrez

Allan Saint-Maximin is set to conclude his move to Al-Ahli.

The Saudi Arabian club have already signed Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy this summer.

With Riyad Mahrez just in the process of having his transfer signed off to join them as well.

Fabrizio Romano reporting that after Mahrez has had his deal processed, Al-Ahli will then be able to do the same with Allan Saint-Maximin, so the Newcastle United winger now has his medical booked in ahead of that final sign off.

Al-Ahli are one of the four that the Saudi Arabia PIF took a 75% stake in recently.

They don’t have a manager at the minute but will shortly have acquired four elite level signings.

When the Saudi Arabia PIF took controlling stakes in four of the clubs, the short-term aim was for each to make at least three elite level signings this summer, so Al-Ahli are more than holding their own on that front.

As for the other three clubs that Saudi Arabia PIF took a 75% stake in…

Al-Nassr have now added Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic and Lens midfielder Seko Fofana to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad have signed Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, plus £25m Celtic forward Jota.

Al-Hilal have spent £47m this summer to sign Wolves captain Ruben Neves and also brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for significant money.

Along in the Saudi Pro League, Steven Gerrard has signed on as manager of Al-Ettifaq this summer and Jordan Henderson is set to join him after a transfer fee worth £12m plus add-ons was agreed with Liverpool.

