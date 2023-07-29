Transfer Market

Allan Saint-Maximin deal all done and joining Firmino, Mendy and Mahrez – Only discrepancy is selling price

Allan Saint-Maximin has now finalised his move to Al-Ahli.

The Saudi Arabian club having already signed Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy this summer, with Riyad Mahrez at last announced on Friday.

That very delayed Mahrez deal / announcement has had a knock on effect on Allan Saint-Maximin.

With Al-Ahli wanting to maximise the impact of their elite summer transfer dealings, by spreading out the announcements and getting maximum media coverage.

Late Friday night brought a number of media all reporting that now Mahrez is announced, the logjam has been broken as far as Allan Saint-Maximin is concerned.

The very reliable David Ornstein at The Athletic, as well as the likes of The Mail and Fabrizio Romano, reporting that Allan Saint-Maximin actually went through his medical successfully over a week ago.

All agreed between the two clubs for some time, as well as between ASM and Al-Ahli. Just waiting for Mahrez.

Al-Ahli are one of the four that the Saudi Arabia PIF took a 75% stake in recently.

When the Saudi Arabia PIF took controlling stakes in four of the clubs, the short-term aim was for each to make at least three elite level signings this summer, so Al-Ahli are more than holding their own on that front.

As for the other three clubs that Saudi Arabia PIF took a 75% stake in…

Al-Nassr have now added Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic and Lens midfielder Seko Fofana to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad have signed Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, plus £25m Celtic forward Jota.

Al-Hilal have spent £47m this summer to sign Wolves captain Ruben Neves and also brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for significant money.

Also in the Saudi Pro League, Steven Gerrard has signed on as manager of Al-Ettifaq this summer and Jordan Henderson has joined him after a transfer fee worth £12m plus add-ons was agreed with Liverpool.

There is just the one discrepancy with this Allan Saint-Maximin transfer coverage.

Whilst David Ornstein at The Athletic has reported it as a $30m (roughly £23.3m) guaranteed transfer fee (plus potentially future add-ons), The Mail is reporting it as £30m.

Whether it is dollars or pounds, 30m of them clearly doesn’t warrant the hysteria from certain journalists and neutral fans claiming an FFP stitch up, Newcastle United owners supposedly using inflated transfer cash to get round financial fair play parameters, via another PIF majority owned club buying Allan Saint-Maximin.

The reality for most normal people is that a maximum of £30m paid for ASM is surely a bargain for Al-Ahli, not Newcastle United, in this current crazy transfer window.

Most NUFC fans would have guessed £40m+ if Allan Saint-Maximin was to be sold this summer.

