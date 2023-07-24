Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin comments 3 years ago on ambition / leaving Newcastle United – Prophetic or ironic?

We are just eight days short of the Allan Saint-Maximin fourth anniversary of joining Newcastle United.

On 1 August 2019, the French 22 year old winger moving from Nice to St James’ Park for £16.5m.

It now looks very unlikely that Allan Saint-Maximin will make it to that NUFC fourth birthday, with a transfer for around £30m to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League now seemingly imminent. All but guaranteed surely now that Harvey Barnes has arrived as a Newcastle United player.

The history of Allan Saint-Maximin on Tyneside is intriguing, an exciting player full of potential who also proved a hit off the pitch, happily interacting with fans in person and via social media, plus volunteering to help the local Food Banks as soon as he signed back in August 2019.

With each passing season I don’t think a great deal has changed, fans divided on ASM in terms of what he does and doesn’t do, moments of brilliance and end product, though still ‘potential’ remaining the dominant word.

In his first season at Newcastle United, Allan Saint-Maximin proved the perfect tonic to the presence of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, after the NUFC owner had forced Rafa Benitez out of the club.

With the injury prone Callum Wilson delivering 12 goals despite only managing 23 Premier League starts in 2019/20, the pair of them helped Newcastle United avoid relegation and provided the goals and assists to deflect from the general misery of a club going nowhere.

Aged 23 and having been at St James’ Park only 14 months, this is what Allan Saint-Maximin already had to say during the October 2020 international break…

Asked about his longer-term ambitions and whether Newcastle United could / can fulfil them, Allan Saint-Maximin speaking on in October 2020 to sport.fr:

You are fighting your second season with the Magpies, what do you think of the club? Do you plan to stay for the long term?

“The club has a lot of ambitions and everyone has followed the news around Newcastle in particular with the possible takeover which was ultimately not possible, compared to the Premier League. There are a lot of big investors trying to buy the club. We also have a president who invests a lot of money in order to strengthen the team and continue the development.

“For my part, everything will depend on this development.

“If the club is developing well and it is in line with my ambitions, staying is a possibility.

“If things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise.

“Now we are in a huge league with a lot of big teams, so being able to play in Europe and the Europa League would be really great. The Champions League is a big dream, every footballer wants to play it.

“It’s a great, historic club that has a lot of dreams and there is everything around it to achieve this goal.”

A year later in the October 2021 international break, Allan Saint-Maximin once again talking about his dreams / ambitions…

Allan Saint-Maximin talking to Canal+ on a similar theme in October 2021 after the Newcastle United takeover:

“The takeover is good news for the players but it is above all very good news for the supporters, for the club.

“There is a lot of pressure right now though [due to being in the relegation zone], we will do everything to win.

“I have goals and it goes through the Blues [France national side], there is the World Cup [in Qatar in November / December 2022].

“I also have [playing regularly in] the Champions League in mind [as an ambition] so of course I hope that with the takeover of the club, my desires, my ambitions will be able to be in line with everything that is happening at the moment.

“I’m pretty happy with what’s going on at the club right now, I hope the best is still to come.”

Well, hopefully the best is indeed ‘still to come’ for Newcastle United but it will be without Allan Saint-Maximin.

Those previous ASM comments proving prophetic, or is that ironic…?

The ambitions / intention of playing Champions League football and turning out for France at major tournaments, now set to be replaced by turning out in the Saudi Pro League aged only 26.

I like Allan Saint-Maximin a lot, but like Ruben Neves, also aged 26, moving to Saudi Arabia is only about money at the expense of trying to make it in the major European leagues.

If Allan Saint-Maximin had smashed it next season for Newcastle United in the Premier League and Champions League, he could well have potentially forced his way into the France squad for the 2024 Euros next summer in Germany. Safe to say that playing in the Saudi Pro League won’t bring that call-up.

It all feels a bit unfulfilled, for both Allan Saint-Maximin and the Newcastle United fans.

ASM has mentioned issues in his personal life last season having been a big distraction and meaning he had to spent a significant amount of time back in France.

Like everybody else, I have no idea on that front, but for sure on the football front, we will all I think be wondering what might have been if things had worked out differently with Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle United.

To so openly talk about Champions League and France aspirations, clearly Allan Saint-Maximin believed that he had the talent to make those happen…potentially.

Good luck to ASM in whatever he does now, moments of magic on Tyneside will always be remembered, but sadly nothing of more substance.

