Opinion

Alexander Isak – My Ballon d’Or prediction in black and white

Alexander Isak. What a player.

The assist for Harrison Ashby at Ibrox being the latest reminder.

The modern game has quite literally thrown up a dearth of talent when it comes to out and out centre forwards. From false nines to prolific wide men, where are the Shearers and the Vans, be it of the Persie or the Nistelrooy persuasion?

In the relatively short time I’ve been a paying customer at St James’ Park, I have seen Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez and Olivier Giroud plying their trade up top, but hit men like these are becoming a rarity.

Okay, right now there is Haaland and Mbappe. Closer to home, Harry Kane.

However, when you look at the elite teams from across the planet, you keep on drawing a blank.

Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Germany and perhaps even Argentina don’t have a recognised out and out hit man in their squad. No wonder Man United kept having to play Weghorst last season and are no closer to signing an out and out world class striker.

Hell, even the Hoss is leading the line for the 2010 World Cup winners.

That brings me onto Alexander Isak.

He has got the lot. Tidy with both feet and excellent on the ball, with close control last seen when Thierry Henry was gracing the Premier League (just ask the Everton defence).

He’s also good in the air and has pace.

As for his finishing, remember both those goals he scored at Anfield and that the pair at Forest. Cool as you like.

Alexander Isak is also playing for a club that harbours ambitions to lift major honours in the next few years.

Aged 23, he will hit his prime when Newcastle United are serious contenders. And here’s my prediction.

Alexander Isak will be the first Ballon d’Or winner wearing the famous black and white stripes, before he turns 29.

