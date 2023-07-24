News

After speaking to Newcastle United about ticketing and membership delays – NUST release official statement

Many fans have been wondering about their Newcastle United memberships and tickets for the matches at the start of the season.

It is now only 19 days until the first home match and today (24 July 2023), Aston Villa started selling the away ticket allocation for that opening game at St James’ Park on 12 August.

Whilst no news either on the first away game, which is now 26 days away, at Man City on 19 August.

For match by match home tickets, the vast majority of these last season were sold to club members.

However, no 2023/24 memberships have been sold yet and this is what appears on the official club site:

‘Being a member brings supporters even closer to the club, providing a range of exclusive benefits and priority access to home and away match tickets and discounts across the club.

Information about 2023/24 Membership will be published in due course.’

NUST have now revealed that they have discussed this issue with the club a number of times and today asked again about when Newcastle United memberships and tickets will be put on sale.

It is good and bad news, the club have ‘assured’ NUST that the information will be released ‘as soon as they can’ but no indication of when this will be.

‘Newcastle United have assured the Trust that they have considered the concerns we have fed back to them on behalf of our members, and assured us that they will be releasing relevant membership and ticketing information as soon as they can.’

I have heard rumours that it could be a combination of two things that are delaying matters, a brand new or much improved computer system being out in place AND issues to do with the switch to digital ticketing.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) official statement on ticketing / membership issues – 24 July 2023:

‘Ticketing Update

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (the Trust) shares the concerns of our members and wider Newcastle United fan base regarding the lack of information on memberships, new season tickets (if any) or single match tickets.

There are just 18 days to go until our first game of the new season against Aston Villa and 25 until our first away game against Manchester City. Late ticketing arrangements mean significant uncertainty and increased costs for supporters travelling to games.

Since the takeover of Newcastle United in 2021, the Trust has built up a constructive working relationship with Newcastle United. Over recent months we have met with the club on a number of occasions on a one to one basis, attended fan ticketing workshops and as recently as today been in contact with club officials to raise member concerns on ticketing.

Newcastle United have assured the Trust that they have considered the concerns we have fed back to them on behalf of our members, and assured us that they will be releasing relevant membership and ticketing information as soon as they can.’

