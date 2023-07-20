Opinion

Adrian Chiles the latest to have his say on Saudi Arabia involvement at Newcastle United

Adrian Chiles, the celebrity West Brom fan, has been writing about Newcastle United.

He had been to his home country of Croatia and observed a Ronaldo Al Nassr fake replica shirt for sale near the beach.

He went into detail about the carbon footprint of the shirt and the fact it was probably made in a sweatshop in China. Taking great disgust in it and what it represented.

He then went on to criticise the Saudi Arabian football league and its purchasing power via the PIF, then using the sportswashing term and referring to human rights and our awareness, or lack of awareness of it.

In his article, what stole my attention was the final paragraph, which was what the piece was leading to and why it was written, in my opinion:

Adrian Chiles writing in The Guardian – 12 July 2023

‘I know plenty of fans of Newcastle United who have no choice but to hold their noses at being Saudi-owned.

‘Each one of them will celebrate wildly if and when success comes their way.

‘But not one of them will change their view on the Saudi Arabian regime’s human rights record.

‘Thanks for the dosh, they’ll end up saying, but we know exactly what you are.

‘Call it hypocrisy if you like, but it’s also how we will have the last laugh.’

The thanks for the dosh line, I think a fair few of us Newcastle fans will agree with, including me. We know the facts about Saudi Arabia.

However, the “we know exactly what you are” is extreme but gets over the point.

Adrian Chiles continues with ”Call it hypocrisy if you like, but it’s how we will have the last laugh.”

Hmmm, a strange line this one, as I am sure this is not true.

Adrian Chiles and other non-Newcastle supporters will not have the last laugh. I believe our new owners are genuine and want to make money through investment in our club, so having the last laugh?

I was not one hundred percent comfortable when the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover was first mooted, because of the human rights issues, but having enough personal knowledge of the history of the Middle East I felt I could handle criticism of us being majority owned by the Saudis. When issues of human rights and the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi (“There is no such thing as political murder” – Margaret Thatcher speaking on Northern Ireland) were brought up by friends of mine, and then the term “Blood Money” thrown at us, well you need to know your stuff.

Then there comes into play what is termed as “whataboutery.” Newcastle supporters feeling the need to defend the Saudi Arabians with what about? And then the references of countless other human rights abuses etc. in other countries.

There are many more football clubs linked to repressive regimes but it does appear that the media is ready to turn a blind eye to others while focusing on Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia.

None of these abuses can ever be justified.

However, it was the USA. that got into bed with Saudi Arabia in the early seventies after the OPEC oil crisis and the Saudis invested massively in the United States, and hence, are intrinsically tied together financially.

The rest as they say is history, the last fifty years of Saudi Arabia being an ally of the USA and Britain and all that that entails (Prince Charles in full Arab regalia sword etc. and the Queen at the races with her royal Arab buddies).

Prior to this, Britain and the USA. had been in thrall to the Shah and oil rich Iran.

So, when Adrian Chiles makes his comments, they are in isolation and lacking the real political context which he so blatantly attempts to imply.

Me, I do not need to hold my nose as I know of the atrocities in the middle east financed by our government and the USA and their support for Israel.

The hypocrisy is with the people who call out the Saudis but fail to recognise that Britain has been part of all this for so many years.

When I read the Adrian Chiles article, I couldn’t help but think of his beloved Croatian team and their red and white chequered kit. It is he who should be holding his nose at what the significance of that is and sharing his thoughts on it. I am sure some Bosniaks, Serbs and Jews would like to have their say on the red and white chequered Ustase.

