6 Premier League players named in Euro Under 21s team of the tournament – Including Anthony Gordon

Six Premier League players have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observers panel.

They were amongst 11 players chosen in the official Under 21 Euros Team of the Tournament.

The tournament seeing England emerge victorious.

Anthony Gordon and the rest of the England squad showing equal measures of flair and discipline, as they ended the tournament with a perfect record of six wins out of six.

They also scored 11 goals in the six goals and didn’t concede a single goal themselves.

The official Under 21 Euros Team of the Tournament:

Trafford (England)

Garner (England)

Harwood-Bellis (England)

Colwill (England)

Miranda (Spain)

Rodri (Spain)

Blanco (Spain)

Jones (England)

Gómez (Spain)

Ruiz (Spain)

Gordon (England).

So six Premier League players in total. including Anthony Gordon, who also won the individual player of the tournament as well.

Playing in Georgia, the England record at these Under 21 Euros:

Group matches:

England 2 Czech Republic 0

England 2 Israel 0

England 2 Germany 0

Quarter-final:

England 1 Portugal 0

Semi-final:

England 3 Israel 0

Final:

England 1 Spain 0

