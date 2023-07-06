News

6 Newcastle United matches selected by Sky Sports and TNT – Premier League made public

We knew that Sky Sports were showing the opening Newcastle United match of the season.

When the Premier League fixtures were announced on 15 June 2023, those opening weekend games made public in terms of UK live broadcast.

Sky Sports showing Newcastle v Aston Villa at 5.30pm on Saturday 12 August.

Now on Saturday (8 July) we have details of all the Newcastle United live TV matches in the Premier League for the first two months of the season, with five more added on Sky Sports and TNT (formerly BT Sport).

Newcastle United matches now confirmed for August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

Newcastle United info after official Premier League announcement – 8 July 2022:

‘Five more Newcastle United fixtures in August and September have been rescheduled after being selected for live television coverage.

Newcastle’s trip to Manchester City will now kick-off at 8pm BST on Saturday, 19th August, instead of 3pm BST as initially planned. That game against the reigning champions will be screened live on TNT Sports.

United’s second home game of the campaign sees Liverpool arrive on Tyneside. That game, which had originally been set for Saturday, 26th August at 3pm BST, will now take place on Sunday, 27th August at 4:30pm BST and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

They then face a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, 2nd September, with that fixture now set to kick-off at 5:30pm (changed from 3pm BST) and be shown live on Sky Sports.

Eddie Howe’s side’s clash with Brentford is now scheduled for Sunday, 17th September at 4:30pm BST, instead of Saturday, 16th September at 3pm BST as originally planned – though that game is still subject to possible movement dependent upon the participation of Premier League clubs in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

And the Magpies’ trip to newly-promoted Sheffield United, which had been set for Saturday, 23rd September at 3pm BST, will now kick-off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday, 24th September, with that clash at Bramall Lane being shown live on Sky Sports too.

Any further alterations to Newcastle United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

