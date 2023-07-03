News

3 players haven’t travelled to USA of original named 36 man Newcastle United squad – Official club announcement

The Newcastle United squad flew off on Wednesday, following victory over Rangers the previous night at Ibrox.

Eddie Howe and his players facing three high profile friendlies in less than a week on the East Coast of America.

The Newcastle United squad reaching Atlanta yesterday, which will be their base for the three games against Villa, Chelsea and Brighton, to be played in Philadelphia, Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium pictured above) and New Jersey respectively.

Ahead of flying out, the Premier League named the official squads named by each of the six clubs taking part in the Summer Series event in the United States, with this 36 man Newcastle United squad named:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jamie Miley, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint Maximin, Remi Savage, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Joe White

However, after arriving in Atlanta, an official NUFC announcement revealed that only 33 of the 36 named above, had travelled.

The missing trio of players are:

Joelinton – Unable to fly out because of a visa issue but expected to fly out later and join up with the Newcastle United squad.

Allan Saint-Maximin – The French winger currently in transfer talks and expected to leave Newcastle United, with a club in Saudi Arabia the most likely destination.

Loris Karius – The goalkeeper has played a full half in each of the Gateshead and Rangers friendlies without conceding a goal and no explanation clear for his absence in Atlanta.

Another player is expected to fly out and join up with the Newcastle United squad in the United States and that is Harvey Barnes. An exclusive from the very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has now revealed that Leicester and Newcastle have finally agreed a compromise transfer fee around the £38m mark, with the move expected to be finalised imminently.

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United have landed in Atlanta, GA, ahead of the Premier League’s first-ever American pre-season tournament.

The Magpies have named a 34-man squad, who will be supported by colleagues from across the club, for the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, which will see United play three matches in the East Coast across the next two weeks.

First up for Eddie Howe’s side will be Aston Villa at Lincoln Financial Field – the impressive home of Philadelphia Eagles – before Darren Eales and Miguel Almirón return to Atlanta as the Magpies face Chelsea at the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium. United will round the trip off with a match against Brighton at established MLS venue Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Joelinton has not been able to fly out with his team-mates due to a visa issue, but it is hoped that he will link up with the squad in the coming days. Emil Krafth is still recovering from injury but will continue his rehabilitation in the US.

The team will also be joined by United legends Shay Given and Shola Ameobi and the club will be holding a number of informal supporter meet and greet sessions throughout the trip, including a 45-minute interactive supporter event on Friday, 21st July which will see Given give insights into his playing career.

For more information on Newcastle United’s pre-season in the US and the Premier League Summer Series, please visit www.premierleague.com.

Travelling party: Miguel Almirón, Elliot Anderson, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dúbravka, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jamie Miley, Lewis Miley, Alex Murphy, Jacob Murphy, Ben Parkinson, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Remi Savage, Fabian Schär, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe Willock, Joe White, Callum Wilson.

All three matches will be broadcast free on NUFC TV in all territories except for UK and Ireland and the USA. Viewers in those countries can watch the games on Sky Sports or NBC Sports respectively. Follow the club’s social media channels, nufc.co.uk and NUFC TV for exclusive content from the tour.’

