3 Newcastle United friendlies added, making it 4 in total to be broadcast for NUFC fans – Report

The Newcastle United friendlies are now fast approaching.

Five of them away from home and two at St James’ Park, a busy time over a three week period, starting on Saturday.

The first of those is at Gateshead International Stadium and then the final one is six days before the Premier League season kicks off, the second of a double header weekend at SJP with Villarreal the visitors.

The four Newcastle United friendlies in between though, look now to be set to be available for NUFC fans to watch live from home.

The Rangers v Newcastle game next Tuesday (18 July) can be watched for free via NUFC TV on a stream provided by the club, you can register for free if not already having a log-in.

However, on Tuesday, a new update has appeared, with the Newcastle United friendlies against Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa also seemingly set to be available for Newcastle fans to watch live.

It was widely reported that Sky Sports were set to be showing all nine Premier League Summer Series matches in the United States and in many places that was listed as TBC (To Be Confirmed).

One of those places listing as TBC was the usually reliable (***)Live Football On TV site, now they have updated to the three Newcastle United friendlies (and the other six summer series matches) all to be shown by Sky Sports, they list all nine matches to be shown on three channels each – the three channels for all nine games are Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Premier League.

Over in America, the Peacock Premium channel will be showing all nine games live on TV.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed kive by NUFC TV.

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

